Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Dionta S. Bowdry, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Leon Cassiberry, 67, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Akeisha Corrie, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Curtis Scott Fowler, 42, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Debbie M. Hadley, 42, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking marijuana.
William Orlando Hadley, 43, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Phillip Andrew Lyle, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Aaron McKinney, 41, of Pheba, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
David Motes, 59, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home repair fraud.
Terry Wayne Simmons, 54, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Spencer, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony malicious mischief.
Candy Michelle Sullivan, 32, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking a Schedule II drug.
Caleb Michael Walton, 29, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Katie Walton, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary. Violation of probation.
Brandon Lynn Williams. 37, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 371, Richmond, man said a small mixed-breed dog that was in bad shape showed up at his house. The dog had matted hair, appeared to be blind and had trouble standing. A justice court judge signed an order for a deputy to pick up the sick animal.
A County Road 600, Shannon, woman said over the last two weeks, she has received several packages delivered by both UPS and FedEx. She has no idea who ordered the packages. She wanted to report the incidents because someone used her name and information to purchase the items.
A Saltillo man said someone cut the barbed wire fence on his County Road 2350, Baldwyn, property and stole his deer camera. He said this is not the first time someone has cut the fence.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
