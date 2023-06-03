The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Michael D. Gillard, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Martin E. Parham, 65, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Deauntay K. Payne, 32, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, possession of methamphetamine, expired tag.
Rebecca R. Phelps, 47, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement, possession of paraphernalia.
Jerry Wayne Rencher, 60, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 601, Guntown, man said he went to check his mail and the neighbor’s dog ran out at him, growling. He said the neighbors are not staying at the house because of storm damage but return occasionally to feed the animals. He said there are 20 or more dogs on the property.
A West Garrison Street woman, 35, called the sheriff’s office wanting a deputy to help catch two puppies that are under her house. She had already contacted a rescue group about caring for the animals, she was hoping to borrow a trap to catch the puppies. She said she would call the animal shelter and see if they had a trap she could borrow.
A Belle Ridge Lane, Mooreville, woman said a Husky showed up on her property about three days ago. The dog is not aggressive and doesn’t belong to anyone in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
