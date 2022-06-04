Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jessica Crayton, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Randy Glass, 57, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Laura McDaniel, 44, of Smithville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Megan Nicole Reed, 29, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jerry Rollins, 45, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Austin Lane Vanover, 22, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said a friend of his neighbor pulled into the driveway next to his drive and his dogs barked. He said the suspect kicked rocks at his dog. When his daughter told him to stop, the suspect reportedly said he would cut the dog’s throat, cursed at the man’s children and then drove away.
A Ridge Cove Drive Saltillo woman, 45, said a 50-something male acquaintance said he had feelings for her. When she said she didn’t feel the same way, he started harassing her by text and phone calls. She blocked his number, and he started using burner phones.
A woman in the process of moving went to check on her former County Road 870 Tupelo house. Someone had entered the house through a window and went through her packed boxes. The thief stole an air conditioner, a chest freezer and a white oil electric heater.
A County Road 870 Plantersville man got an alarm notice about his shop door. When he got home, the shop door was open and nothing appeared to be stolen. A spare set of keys were used to open the door and the keys were left in the door knob.
A County Road 295 Shannon man said an unknown white male in his 20s showed up around 6 p.m. and asked if he could come inside to see how the place had changed since he lived there.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman is going through a divorce. By court order, her husband was supposed to be out of the house by 5 p.m. She stopped by at 6:11 p.m. to get her son’s shoes and he was still there. When she aid she was calling the cops, he took her phone. She told deputies she would report this incident to the judge.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his girlfriend was still at the house when he got home. After she left, he noticed several things were missing; including a chain saw, an Alexa, a Dell laptop, an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset and a wood clock.
A County Road 659 woman, 41, got home around 12:30 a.m. and her husband, 56, got upset because she had been gone so long. The argument was only verbal. He left the house before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.