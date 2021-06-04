Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Robert Adair, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jamie Brim, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Kevin Crawford, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Madalene Crump, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, fraudulent use of an ID.
James Crunk, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence-fourth offense, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Earvin, 29, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of cocaine.
Randy Kelly, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on an officer, public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
Aaron McAnally, 23, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1559 Nettleton man said a friend came over to visit. When the friend arrived, the man's neighbor came outside holding a long gun in his hands. The neighbor stayed on his property, did not point the gun nor say anything. The man took a picture of the neighbor, who then went back inside.
A Brewer Grocery employee said a white male pumped $30 worth of gas into a blue Ford pickup, then sat in the truck for an extended time. She walked out and asked him to pay for the gas. He said he had already paid for it with his phone. She said that was not true.
A Cades Cove Guntown man said two puppies showed up at his house. He thinks someone dumped the puppies at the gas station behind his house. He said his family felt sorry for the dogs and have been feeding them. He put pictures of the dogs on Facebook trying to find the owner.
A Tupelo landlord said he evicted a tenant from a Highway 178 Mooreville rental property. The former tenant left a gold Ford F-150, which has been sitting at the address since mid-April.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said a neighbor keeps cutting trees on her property. She asked the property owner to tell the tenant to stop in December.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville man said a neighbor called, saying there was someone inside his house. He returned to find someone had kicked in the back door. The thief stole a refrigerator, a washing machine, a shotgun, a television and assorted jewelry. The central heat and cooling unit was torn apart and an interior door had also been kicked in.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he ordered a Ring doorbell camera from a seller on eBay. The tracking said the package was shipped May 10 and delivered May 12, but he did not get it. He called UPS and was told his tracking number came back to a female's name.
An Ellis Lane Shannon man said a white couple stole three of his horses and injured two other horses trying to steal them. He located the horses in Pontotoc County and was able to recover them with the help of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Mattox Street man said over the last week, someone stole a $1,500 generator that was strapped down to a trailer outside the house.
A Renasant Bank employee said over the weekend, someone went to the McCullough Boulevard location and stole the catalytic converter from the company van. A repair shop said it would cost $1,600 to replace.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a man entered the store, concealed six hats worth a total of $150 in the waistband of his pants. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she was driving through the North Gloster Walmart parking lot. A female driving a white Honda Pilot pulled into a parking space, then backed out to realign the car. When she backed up, she hit the left front fender of the woman's Chevy Equinox. The Honda driver said she was in a hurry and fled the scene.
A man reported that someone stole a single reel cable trailer from a Foxmoor Lane work site. The trailer had about 8,000 foot on orange pipe on it.
A Milford Street apartment manager said a female tenant was evicted on May 29. When the manager went to check on the apartment June 1, she discovered the stove had been left on for three days. She thinks the former tenant left it on intentionally.
A Forbes Lane woman said her son uses drugs and hangs out with drug dealers. He called her this morning saying he owed a male acquaintance $40. When she called back, the suspect answered and said, "If you don't pay up, you'll be going to a funeral." He also made comments about shooting up her house.
A man said while he was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone hit his SUV. There was a dent in the right rear fender and black marks on the left rear bumper. While he was surveying the damage, a stranger walked up and gave him the Pontotoc County license plate number of the car that hit him.
A woman said was at a North Green Street convenience store when her baby daddy reached through the open car window and stole her purse. She said the Michael Kors purse contained her ID, debit cards, $250 in cash and two bottles of cologne.
A woman was eating supper at a Troy Street restaurant and heard employees talking about a parking lot accident. She went outside and found damage along the entire left side of her Honda Pilot. The manager said an employee was responsible, and he was on his way back. The employee said he had his music "up a little loud" when he was backing out and didn't realize he had hit the other car. Police noticed damage to the right front bumper of the man's Ford Fusion.
