The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Willie S. Crume, 46, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Felicia R. Miller, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration, prescription fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hayes Drive woman said a dog has been coming in her yard and fighting with her dogs. The dog is not aggressive toward her, just her dogs.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said a Husky mix and a black Lab mix were attacking a stray cat she feeds. The dogs “were playing tug of war with the cat.” She was able to kick the dogs and run them off. The black dog has been aggressive toward her and her son in the past. She said she would take the cat to the vet for treatment.
A County Road 746 Plantersville man said he gave a male acquaintance a pair of chain saws to repair. The suspect has had the chain saws since February and will not return them.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman and her fiance got into a verbal argument. He cut off the water to the house while she was trying to wash clothes. She said this has been an ongoing issue. He said he would cut off the water and power when he left for rehab.
A County Road 109 Shannon man said a male acquaintance was at his door at 1 a.m. ringing his door bell. The suspect returned 45 minutes later wanting to come inside. The suspect left when deputies arrived. The suspect later told deputies he was just looking for a ride. The man said he did not want the suspect on his property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
