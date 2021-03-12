Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Javaris Malone, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A White Water Lane Saltillo woman said she got a tax form in the mail saying she received more than $7,000 in unemployment benefits last year. She said someone must have stolen her identity for financial gain, because she never filed for unemployment or received any of the money.
A man said the owners of a County Road 1640 Saltillo trailer are cleaning out the residence. They have been placing the trash and debris in the trash cans of the Hughes Chapel Baptist Church next door. The church asked them to stop but they did not, so the man filed a police report.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn woman said that last June, she received a MIssissippi EPPI prepaid Mastercard. She later learned it was for unemployment benefits she did not apply for. She called the state at the time and had the benefits stopped. Last month, she got a tax form from the state detailing the unemployment she received.
A County Road 461 Saltillo woman got a tax form in the mail from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. She said she did not file for unemployment benefits. She tried calling the state agency but has not heard back from them.
A landlord said there are people living in his County Road 2346 Guntown rental house who are not supposed to be their. The deputy talked to the woman whose name is on the lease. She said her son and his girlfriend have been living there. The deputy said this was a civil issue and explained the legal eviction process.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo man said he got a letter from the unemployment office saying he received more than $7,000 in benefits. He through the letter was a mistake, until he got a second letter less than a week later.
A County ROad 651 Guntown man called 911 when his brothers got into a heated argument over a personal disagreement. The men cooled down and separated before deputies arrived.
An employee at a CDF Boulevard foam plant said as employees were clocking out, five unknown black males jumped out of a vehicle and started assaulting a man. After the beatdown, the suspect jumped back in their vehicle and drove away. The victim also fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman pulled over a Jeep Liberty without taillights on West Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The driver did not have a license but did have two outstanding warrants. The car's owner, was a passenger, and said his licensed cousin would drive the car back home.
A Filmore Drive man said he put his city-issued garbage can by the road last night. Today it was gone.
A Charleston Boulevard man said that in May 2020, an unknown person used his name, address, birth date and Social Security Number to file for unemployment benefits.
The manager of a Plant Road business said an employee was fired that morning and was refusing to leave. Police arrived and told the man to leave. He started walking toward the manager in an aggressive manner. He added, "Y'all ain't (expletive) without them badges" and "(Expletive) the police." The 33-year-old white male was arrested, charged with public profanity, and carried to jail.
Police responded at 3:15 p.m. to a call of a car possibly on fire in the road on Eason at Highway 45. The non-burning car was located, along with the extremely intoxicated driver. She said she had been drinking and got kicked out of her apartment. She admitted consuming the contents of an empty vodka bottle found in the back seat. The 53-year-old black woman was charged with open container.
A man said he was headed north on Highway 45 near Front Street around 9:45 p.m. He swerved to avoid a deer and hit the side of a bridge. The driver's speech was slurred, he smelled of alcohol and had to use the car as a prop to maintain his balance. He failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.
Police responded to a disabled car on Barnes Crossing at Tom Watson Drive around 10:15 p.m. As the officer walked up to talk to the driver, the car rolled forward several feet. The 21-year-old female driver said she had just left Chili's where she "had a few drinks." She said she also took some "medication" to make her "feel good." She vomited several times as she was led to a police car, then registered a blood alcohol content of .185 percent (more than double the legal limit) on the portable breath tester.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.