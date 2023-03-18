Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Amanda Dunbar, 43, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Gary J. Hughes, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Melvin Cole Jones, 25, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony warrant.
Christy K. Morrow, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Elizabeth Hope Johns Pittman, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1438, Tupelo, woman said she was arrested in mid-February and transferred to a Texas correctional facility for a few weeks. When she returned home, she discovered her house had been burglarized. Among the items stolen were her television, microwave, coffee pot, kitchen supplies (pots, pans, utensils, garbage can) and bathroom supplies (towels, shampoo, soap). A friend told her a female acquaintance was responsible for the theft.
A County Road 1581, Mooreville, woman came home from eating at around 8 p.m. and found the door unlocked and the alarm turned off. She said she locked the house and turned on the alarm before she left. Nothing was damaged, and nothing appeared to be missing.
A Green Tee Road woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation after she caught him behind the house using drugs. The argument got heated, and she feared it would get physical, so she called 911.
Deputies were dispatched to Woodchucks on Highway 371, Mooreville, for an altercation where 911 could not get an answer upon calling back. Responding deputies stopped a silver Hummer as it was pulling out of the parking lot. The female passenger admitted she called 911 because the male driver threatened her. A search of the vehicle revealed a Schedule IV drug in the center console. Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
A Texas woman was at her daughter’s County Road 1438, Tupelo, house when she heard four gunshots and people yelling at the house across the road around 11 p.m.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
