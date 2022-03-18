Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Juquevis Demarquez Cockrell, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana.
Kevin Deshone Dilworth, 24, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, open container.
Pasley Ford, 38, of Horn Lake, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Landria Harris, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Haupt, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving while intoxicated, failure to yield, no insurance.
Joshua McGaughy, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ethan Sherrill, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman saw a man walking up and down the road in front of her house at 9:30 p.m. She thought it seemed suspicious and called 911.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said someone left a 1998 Chevy Malibu parked in her driveway. The car appears to be abandoned and is blocking access to her property.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man got to work and found an unknown woman sitting behind the business. Deputies arrested the 32-year-old woman on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said while in the process of moving, someone broke into his shop. They looked through several boxes. Nothing was stolen because there was nothing of value in the shop.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said he is being harassing by an unknown man who has been shining a laser at his house and at him. When he tried to confront the suspect, the male left before he could speak to him.
A Palmetto Road woman heard a loud noise outside around 12:30 p.m. and found a vehicle stuck in her yard. The driver said he pulled into the woman’s driveway to turn around. He cannot back up a trailer and got stuck in her yard trying to.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman was exporting a package. The post office said the package was delivered but it was not in her mailbox when she got home. She thinks someone stole the parcel of makeup.
A man checking on a County Road 1029 Tupelo youth camp found the chain on the gate had been cut. Someone entered the shed and stole a 52-inch Exmark mower and a Stihl string trimmer.
A Palmetto Road man said while on the phone around 9:30 p.m., he heard noises outside the house. He said whoever it is comes from the woods and has stolen several thousands of dollars.
A Palmetto Road woman head noises outside around 2:30 a.m. and saw her neighbor in her yard with a flashlight. Her husband walked outside and the neighbor started bad mouthing them. When they saw the neighbor had a gun, they went inside and called 911. While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, the neighbor texted the husband saying, “So y’all called the law.”
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.