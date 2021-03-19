Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
- Sherraine Cayson, 30, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
- Christopher Ray, 24, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
- Daniel Miller, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
- Jesse McAnally, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault.
- Immanuel Vance, 20, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
- Lisa Gentry, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
- Christopher Gasaway, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
- Tavarus Lipsey, 26, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
- Bradley Scott, 27, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse, child neglect.
- Denequah White, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
- Jerrod Lucas, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Alpine Street Tupelo woman said she was playing Scrabble online with a possibly Nigerian man last summer. She began talking with him online and he started asking for money in November. When she said No and tried to break off all contact, he began threatening her.
A Shannon man got a deputy to escort him to a Cove Lane Tupelo residence to pick up his belongings. He got his television and a speaker before his ex-wife locked him out.
A County Road 814 woman said someone told her a male acquaintance was threatening to harm her and her children.
A Drive 1283 Mooreville man said someone dumped an unknown substance in the road and he was afraid it might run off into a nearby lake.
A Daily Journal employee said during the night, someone stole a newspaper rack from Hardin’s Store in Eggville. Security cameras showed someone loading the rack into a white pickup during the early morning hours.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said his stepfather and two others have been taking money from his bank account. He said they stole his debit card from his back pocket while he was sleeping.
A MTD employee said a man who has been harassing her was in the employee parking lot.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said after his 23-year-old stepgrandson was arrested for domestic violence, he has been getting in everyone’s faces and taunting them. He was tired of the suspect’s attitude and wanted him to leave.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman said two black cows have been in her yard at night for the past week eating the grass. She doesn’t mind “for the most part” but the cows being so close upset her dogs.
A Fulton woman said while she was inside of Mooreville Nutrition, someone backed into her 2017 Dodge Journey in the parking lot. The rear passenger door was damaged.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man returned home and discovered someone had been tampering with the front door. He thinks someone was trying to break into the house.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman asked a male acquaintance to go crank her car at 2 a.m. so it would heat up before she and her husband went to the store. When the couple got in the car, the woman’s wallet in the glove box was open and missing $100. She said she has also noticed jewelry missing from her bedroom.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said that as he parked outside of Sam's Club, his passenger door hit the neighboring car. The man had a verbal altercation with the couple in the other car, then entered the store. When he returned to his car about an hour later, it had been keyed.
A Lockridge Street woman said her car was parked in the street last night. Overnight, someone hit her 2011 Honda Accord, damaging the front bumper and leaving a red paint transfer. There was a red Toyota Corolla parked nearby.
The Commodore Motel on East Main said a guest was refusing to leave at 1 p.m. Police arrived and asked the man to gather his belongings and leave. He not only refused, be began cursing at the officers. The 40-year-old suspect was charged with failure to comply and carried to the county jail.
A Shoreline Drive man said he was notified "a while back" that someone had filed for unemployment benefits using his name and information. He said he did not file for unemployment and is unsure if any benefits were received.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.