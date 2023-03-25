Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Timothy Best, 59, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident.
Roderick Brooks, 54, of Ripley, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Stanshea L. Buckingham, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, accessory after the fact.
Christina Hoing Carpenter, 36, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Samuel L. Cook, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brad E. Edwards, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony fleeing, felony possession of marijuana.
Jackie Gassaway, 66, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Kylie Rose Goldsboro, 19, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, trafficking marijuana, driving under the influence – other, expired tag, speeding.
Robert Hisamoto, 52, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, trafficking marijuana.
Stefan Malik Lester, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Janzten Pinson, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Keith Pittman, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Colby Presley, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of fentanyl.
Amber Thompson, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 506, Shannon, store said a man was causing a disturbance, yelling at customers and employees. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Payne Drive, Tupelo, man said his neighbor was walking on his property. He has told the woman several times that she is not welcome on his land. Deputies told the woman she was not allowed on the man’s property and would be arrested for trespassing if she did it again.
A woman said she was taking things out of her Highway 178, Mooreville, storage building and loading them in her car when her wallet was stolen. The wallet contained $50 in cash, her license and several credit cards. She said an unknown man wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt was walking around the storage units.
A County Road 503, Guntown, man said his neighbor’s dogs came into his yard and attacked his dog. The neighbor has talked about putting the dogs inside a fenced area but has never followed through.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
