Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Bryanna N. Ashley, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capital murder, violation of probation, driving under the influence, no insurance, no seat belt.
Carlos Forshee, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Seatharron McCalister, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana
Kayla Natasha Scott, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 348 Blue Springs store said a woman came into the business on separate occasions and cashed fake checks, drawn on two different businesses. The checks totaled $829.10.
A Highway 363 Saltillo man said someone ran over his county-issued garbage can and destroyed it.
A woman said her friend recently passed away and left behind four dogs and eight puppies at her County Road 1349 trailer. She was concerned about the animals’ well being.
A County Road 600 Shannon man was walking down the road when a pit bull charged him and bit him on the ankle.
A West Garrison Street man said a female acquaintance was at his house causing a verbal disturbance. She was yelling and asking him to fight her.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman, 74, was taking care of a female, whose grandson got upset and pushed the woman down, causing her to break her wrist. She said he gets angry and aggressive when he drinks.
A Tupelo man said someone stole two four-wheelers and a .50-caliber muzzleloader from his County Road 1178 Mooreville property. He said he had not checked on the property for about a month.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man came home this evening and his front door was ajar. He went in and discovered a pair of dirty underwear in his bathroom. When he looked around, he noticed about 30 baseball caps were missing.
A County Road 683 Guntown man said a car ran off the road and hit his barbed wire fence, damaging four fence posts. The female driver told the deputy that “the drive stick messed up,” causing her to lose control of the car.
A County Road 231 Blue Springs man heard owl noises in his yard around 1 a.m. When he looked outside, he saw two men walking around his yard making bird calls to each other.
A man said he left a Palmetto Road store around 9 p.m. A white truck was following real close, so he touched his brakes. The white truck backed away, but then pulled up and appeared to fire several shots at the man. He said the white truck then turned around and east on Palmetto Road.
A North Carolina man said he backed his 18-wheeler into a parking spot at the Highway 371 Pizza Inn. He backed into two big mud holes and got stuck. He called a wrecker to pull his truck out. He said the people at the business refused to give him the owner’s information so he could make them pay the wrecker bill.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
