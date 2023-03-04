Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Kassi Rachelle Carter, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license.
David Lee Dunn, 41, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Danny Lynn Glass, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Celeste Griffin, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Broderick Jones, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
Alisha Lynn Marshall, 40, of Mantee, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said a Rottweiler showed up on her property. When she tried to leave, it chased her and her three kids. The dog didn’t growl. It showed its teeth and tried to enter the house and her car.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said her cousin saw two women crawl under a culvert and walk around her house. She said her yard is gated and there are posted signs. A deputy found two women walking in the area. They admitted walking in a ditch by the woman’s house but said they never walked on the woman’s property.
A Timberlane Drive Tupelo man said he has been buying weed from a man near the hospital. He said the man, who he only knows as "John," is now harassing him by phone and text, saying he owes him $250. He said he didn't want to make the situation hostile. He is sure he does not owe John and is unsure why this is happening.
A Baldwyn man said he and his adult son were putting up a fence along an easement on a County 1553 Baldwyn property when the son’s ex-wife showed up. The son asked the man to take some pictures with is phone. When he did, he felt something hitting his back. He said his former daughter-in-law was spraying him with pepper spray. The man returned the next day with a correction, saying instead of an easement, it was a tractor path.
A County Road 31 Tupelo man said a woman showed up at the business claiming she had some belongings in a camper on the property. She asked if she could go look. He told her to wait, but she went anyway. He said they had already run her off several times that day.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said her grandson, 39, acts aggressive when he doesn’t have his drugs. She said he was walking around the house cursing and slamming doors. He has threatened his girlfriend but she refuses to cooperate. The woman said he has not threatened her, but she wants him out of the house. She was advised to take a copy of the report to justice court to start the eviction process.
A Drive 980 Tupelo man woke up at 10 p.m. to the sound of his window rattling. He thought someone was trying to break in and called 911. A deputy arrived and checked the window but saw no sign of an attempted break-in.
An employee reporting to work at the Brewer Grocery before 4 a.m. found an abandoned vehicle with an Illinois tag parked beside the building. Deputies checked the vehicle but found nothing illegal. The deputy said the property owner could have the 1988 Honda Civic towed away if they wanted.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
