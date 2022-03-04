Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jessie Lee Pannell, 77, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for sexual battery.
Billy Joe Willis, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Auburn store said a man was yelling and cursing, disturbing customers and they wanted him to leave. Deputies told the man he needed to leave. The suspect said he was just trying to get a ride. He picked up his backpack and walked away.
A man found someone broke into the County Road 885 Saltillo house he is remodeling and stole eight sheets of drywall, a scaffold, a floor fan, a metal door, along with jambs and trim, a circular saw, two sanders, a ladder, two 100-feet extension cords, a deer feeder and an game camera. He said his brother and three other men are all on drugs and have been stealing from him.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said a dog showed up about three months ago and never left. Today, the dog grabbed his daughter, 12, by the calf and tried to bite her.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville man returned home around 5 p.m. and found a 26-year-old male relative there and mumbling. When he asked the suspect a question, a verbal altercation ensued. When the suspect started throwing things around the house, the man called 911. The suspect calmed down but refused to obey the deputy, so he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 254 Saltillo woman said a male relative came home and started a verbal altercation, so she called 911. Both agreed that the argument never got physical.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said the house next door caught on fire. The heat from the blaze melted the vinyl siding and underpinning on the east side of his residence.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was driving west on Cliff Gookin and was rear ended by a Chevy truck just past Lawndale Drive. The truck did not stop. Her Hyundai Accent suffered damage to the rear bumper, taillights and rear window.
Police found an intoxicated male yelling profanities at his girlfriend after midnight at a South Green Street apartment complex. Police gave the man numerous opportunities to contact his mother for a ride. Over a span of about 30 minutes, the man refused to calm down and continued to curse at the girlfriend and the officers. He was arrested for failure to comply and five outstanding warrants.
A McCullough Boulevard Exxon said a man tried to buy a biscuit around 7 a.m. He put his money back in his pants and accused two customers of stealing his money, then tried to fight them. The suspect ran behind the Belden Post Office and then behind a laundromat. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
A woman said her car was parked outside a Beasley Drive residence. Someone hit her car, damaging the right rear door, quarter panel and fender of the Lincoln MKZ4.
A Barley Courts woman returned home at 1 a.m. and found one of her windows had been broken. The front window appeared to have been cut with a glass cutter, leaving a perfect circle.
The manager of Take 5 Oil Change on South Gloster said a man got an oil change but could not pay the $111.78 bill. He allowed the man to leave with the understanding he would returned with payment. When he did not return within a week, the manager called police.
A Hill-N-Dale woman said someone stole her Honda lawnmower from the crawlspace she forgot to lock.
A Lee Street woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up yelling and knocking on her door around 5 p.m. When she didn't answer the door, he broke her carport window and drove away.
A Horn lane woman was asleep on her couch around 8 p.m. when she heard a loud noise. She jumped and noticed someone had kicked in the front door. The suspect then ran away before she could get a good look at them.
A man said he was walking down Pheasant Run when he yelled at a speeding car around 8:45 p.m. He said the car went to the dead end, turned around and drove at him at a high rate of speed. He managed to get out of the way and saw the car park at a Hummingbird Lane residence.
A North Mississippi Medical Center security officer said a man was causing a disturbance in his room. Police arrived and told the man he needed to leave the property. He then started yelling at security, so police charged him with disturbing a business and carried the 57-year-old man to jail.
An Elm Street resident reported a black male causing a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Police found the suspect at the Farmer's Depot on South Spring Street. He smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He was charged with public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.