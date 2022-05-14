Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Michael Scott Clouse, 23, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Timothy Jaye Kendrick, 52, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of hydrocodone.
Jarquaveus Smith, 25, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 484 Shannon man said there was a skinny brown dog on his property he wanted removed.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman hired a man to work on her car. The man needed to order some parts. He ordered by phone using her debit card as she stood by him. She later learned that the man and his wife ran up more than $725 in charges on her account.
A County Road 115 Okolona man said he let a woman live with him since 2021. When he told her he wanted her to leave, she got upset and tried to hit him with a baseball bat. She was not on the scene when deputies arrived.
An 18-year-old man said he moved out of his parents County Road 1410 Mooreville house in early May. They have not let him back inside to gather his belongings, so he called for an escort. Since the parents were not home, the deputies left the man at the house.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman heard a noise outside around 9 p.m. She went outside and saw an SUV driving recklessly. She heard a bang, as if the truck hit something, then heard a female scream, “Help.” She felt unsafe and called 911.
A Brandywine Lane Belden woman said she has been receiving calls and messages on social media concerning a custody battle her husband is in with his ex-girlfriend. She thinks the number and the Facebook account are fakes, created by the ex to get people to harass him.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his neighbors were shouting profanity and yelling at the neighbors across the road around 10:30 p.m. He said the neighbor's son was driving an ATV wildly. He was just housesitting and wanted the noise to stop.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said an unknown white male was on an ATV doing wheelies and donuts in the yard across the road after 10 p.m. A male friend confronted the suspect, who in turn threatened the friend.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman, 51, said her son was outside in the yard on his ATV “having a good time” around 10:15 p.m. When the neighbors across the street started yelling at her son, she told them they “could shut their dang mouth,” gave them the finger and went back inside. She told the responding deputy she had been drinking.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 11.
