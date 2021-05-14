Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Xavier Chandler, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nita Griffin, 50, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Hamilton, 50, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property.
Marquest Nabors, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Annabelle Price, 19, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1970 Mantachie man said overnight, someone stole his work vehicle. He said he left the keys in it and the doors unlocked on the 2016 Chevy owned by Jesco Construction.
A County Road 831 Saltillo woman said a brindle pit bull came into the yard and attacked her dog.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said her neighbor parked a Mercury Marquis partially in her front yard. She did not want it towed. She just wanted it moved so she could finish mowing.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance has been stalking her - coming by her residence while she is out of town and stopping at the end of her driveway when she is there. She said she will let him know he is no longer welcome at her residence.
A County Road 259 Shannon man got into a verbal argument with his wife because he came home late. She tried to put him out of the house. He said he left to let things cool down.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she had two large wire spools for sale and placed them close to the highway so they could be seen. Overnight, someone stole them.
Woodchucks at Highway 371 Mooreville reported a parking lot accident damaged the store building. One car hit an unoccupied parked car, forcing it into the building, damaging the exterior wall, breaking a large window and damaging an interior wall-mounted kiosk.
A County Road 54 Okolona man said a "female friend" came by his place around 1:45 p.m. and knocked on the door. He did not want to talk to her, so he did not answer the door. She returned later, saying she knew he was home and she would break a window if he didn't talk to her. After she broke the bedroom window, he let her in. She then searched the house, accusing him of having another woman there.
A County Road 806 Tupelo couple got into a verbal altercation over marital issues and how to raise their daughter. They agreed to leave each other alone and stay away from each other.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said she, her brother and sister got into a verbal altercation over a bicycle. She said the brother took a bike off their junk pile and was going to take it to the dump. The three have separate residences on a shared piece of family land. They agreed to stay on their own side of the property.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo woman said her son-in-law took a vehicle without permission and was last seen heading toward Birmingham Ridge Road. She said a friend owns the car and left it with her for her son to use.
A 77-year-old County Road 813 Saltillo woman said someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration called and said there was a warrant out for her arrest. The deputy told her that the SSA doesn't handle business like that and she could ignore the call.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said he and some friends were working on his house when a white male in a white pickup drove by, shouted obscenities and flipped them the bird. They thought it was odd, until the truck returned and the drive did the same time. The second time, the man recognized the driver as someone he had a wreck with during the February ice storm. The suspect stopped, pulled out a box cutter and threatened to cut the man's throat, before driving away.
A 20-year-old Gulfport woman said she traded cars with her stepmother, with the agreement that the stepmother would continue paying off the car. The stepmother stopped making payments and the car was repossessed. The woman went to the stepmothers County Road 900 Tupelo house to get her car back. The stepmother said the car was now hers and the had already transferred the title.
Tupelo Police Department
A Debro Street man said he left his $1,000 Huffy bicycle outside last night. This morning, the pedals were damaged to the point he could not pedal it.
Two women got into a physical altercation at an event at the Islamic Center on Poplarville. A woman said a female was taking pictures of the event and she did not want to be in any of them. When she confronted the photographer, the photog became aggressive, grabbed her around the neck and bit her forehead. The woman had injuries that matched her story. The photographer told police that it was the other woman who became aggressive, grabbing her by the headdress. She said she only acted in self defense.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female went through the self checkout and failed to scan 11 items worth $47.72. She placed the items in a bag and tried to leave. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she was at the Barley Courts store around 10 p.m. and ran into a female she has had prior issues with over a male. The suspect started an altercation and asked her if she wanted to fight. The woman said she agreed to fight. They walked out of the store. The suspect went to her car, came back and pepper sprayed the woman.
The owner of some George Avenue duplexes said someone is damaging the property under renovation. Someone has kicked holes in the drywall and broken windows. She said workers have seen several juveniles running away to the tree line when they report for work.
A woman said that as she was getting ready to leave the Fair Park Grill, someone in a black sedan backed into her 2016 Mazda and drove away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.