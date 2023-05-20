The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Milan Johnson, 24, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Rickey A. Shumpert, 65, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, murder, public intoxication.
Matthew Hayden Wilson, 26, of Peppertown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178, Skyline, woman said there was a mixed-breed dog chained up at a nearby house, and she is concerned it is too tight. The dog has a house but might not have food or water. She thinks the owner is a long-haul truck driver.
A 36-year-old County Road 600, Shannon, man said he was trying to get in touch with Facebook. He called a number he found and talked to a man who asked him to send a picture of his state ID. They got him to download the AnyDesk app and were able to mirror his phone screen. They got into his Cash app and took $1,000 out of his bank account.
A County Road 1310, Mooreville, woman said it appeared that someone threw a piece of asphalt at her garage, damaging it. She was not sure if it was slung off a car tire or if someone did it intentionally.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, man said he let people who use drugs hang around his house. He wanted a narcotics officer to come and search his house, because he didn’t want any drugs or needles around his house.
