Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
James Willie Banks, 40, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated – drugs, no insurance, no driver’s license.
Jacquez Calvert, 22, of Houston, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, second degree murder.
Eric McGaughy, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment, contempt of court.
Cody Travion Owens, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of crack with intent, possession of heroin with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brandon Rackley, 28, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment.
Malaysha Townsend, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment.
Cecil Joseph Wagers, 23, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections violation of probation warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Acadia Circle Tupelo woman said a neighbor’s three dogs run through the neighborhood tearing into trash bags and bring dead animals into the neighborhood. She said 9 months ago, the dogs chased her on her golf cart.
A woman said she is in the process of moving out of a County Road 870 Plantersville house. When she pulled up, she saw two white females and a white male trespassing. She tried to block them in. but they drove around her in a black SUV and left. It appeared the suspects had entered the house and gone through her boxes of clothes.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance came home from work, pushed her door open and started screaming at her. He had a gun and said if she didn’t get away from him, he would shoot her. He left the house with the gun and threw down his phone, breaking it.
A woman went to her County Road 1057 Auburn land and found several white males and females in a silver truck doing donuts on her property. When she told them to leave, one male yelled abusive language at her the said he would burn her alive.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman recently broke up with her boyfriend and kicked him out of her house. He has since started calling her and making threats to burn down her house and to kill her. He said he was coming to get his stuff and didn’t care about law enforcement or her.
A woman said neighbors let her know that people were inside her County Road 870 Plantersville house. Someone had cut the chain on the carport door to get inside. A coin collection, sewing machine, and assorted tools, including an engine stand, were missing. Someone had also tampered with the central air conditioning unit and half the house was now without power. She said this has been an ongoing issue since the people moved in behind her on County Road 878.
A man was in the area of county roads 659 and 855 near Shannon when she heard several gunshots around 6 p.m. Shortly thereafter, he saw several vehicle leaving the area.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.