Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, first degree murder.
Christopher Burnett, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Joseph Harmon, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child neglect.
Kristopher Heintz, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sexual battery, enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
Amari Johnson, 20, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, first degree murder.
Kendreick Mister, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Andrew Owens, 57, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, hold for investigation.
Justericca Pegues, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, first degree murder.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1500 man said his ex-girlfriend keyed his vehicle. He said he went to confront her, but she left the house.
A Cotton Gin Lane man heard someone rattling his back door knob at 7 a.m. and then left. He said it sounded like two males and a female but he did not see anyone. Deputies said the man appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
A Creek Drive Saltillo man said he purchased a rare postcard online. The package was delivered May 8 but there was nothing inside. He said it appeared the package had been cut open and retaped shut.
A County Road 1970 man purchased a new battery and installed it in his van. When he tried the crank the vehicle the next day, nothing happened. Someone had stolen the battery.
A man said his brother and sister got into a verbal altercation over land and a horse. The brother retrieved a gun from the house and threatened to kill the sister and the horse. After she pushed the gun away, he shot her in the leg.
A State Park Road man said his 33-year-old son was being disrespectful toward the son's grandmother and causing a disturbance. The two men then got into a verbal altercation in the yard.
A man said while at work in the Saltillo industrial park, someone stole his Glock 20 from the glove box of his car. He said the driver's door lock sometimes doesn't work.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up drunk around 6 p.m. and refused to leave. He said he did not want to press charges, he just wanted her to leave.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her husband said that if they got a divorce, if he saw her son at the store, he would mess him up, even if he was holding his baby. She said he has blackened her eyes before.
A Euclatubba Road Saltillo woman said someone ran over her mailbox, destroying it and the wood post. The security camera showed a four-door blue Chevy truck was responsible.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 11:30 p.m. unannounced and intoxicated. He banged on the door but she refused to let him inside. He threatened to break out a window, but left a short time later.
A Hayes Drive Tupelo woman said her baby daddy showed up at 11;45 p.m. He was "highly upset over personal issues." She told him to leave. As he walked away, he kicked her car, knocking off the passenger side mirror of the new Honda Accord.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said someone in a truck drove past his house just before midnight firing a gun. His neighbor said, "They're shooting at me," right before jumping in his van and driving away.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she was at a South Gloster convenience store and got into a physical altercation with a female suspect. When a male acquaintance walked out of the store, they stopped fighting and both parties left the scene.
A West Main Walmart employee said a male customer picked up a mailbox. He then placed assorted fishing bait and tackle into the box. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting. He was told to not return tot eh property.
A Belk Street woman said she left her purse in the car while unloading her cold groceries. While she was in the house, someone stole the purse that contained her debit card and prescription medication.
A man said he parked a Bobcat loader in the front of a Washington Street storage facility. When he returned the next day, it was gone.
A West Jackson Street convenience store owner said a black male, who steals from him often, placed a 24-ounce Steel Reserve beer in his pants and leave without paying for the $1.89 item.
A man said he was driving east on Highway 278 just west of the Willie Moore Road overpass after 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. The windshield of his truck shattered, as did the left rear door window. He did not see any other vehicles around him at the time.
A Columbine Place man returned home around 9:30 p.m. and found a red mountain bike had been left in his garage.
A Barley Court Apartments woman said her soon to be ex-boyfriend got drunk and started talking about their breakup. He threw bottles on the floor breaking them. He went in the bedroom and punched a hole in the closet door. When she called 911, he ran out the door.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.