The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.:
• Thurman L. Hardin Jr., 55, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, attempted sexual battery, child molestation, fondling.
• Cody Tyler Wood, 26, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office:
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said a lab mix dog showed up on her property about four days ago. It is not aggressive but appears to be malnourished. The deputy explained there is no stray dog ordinance in the county. She was told she could go to justice court and ask for a pick up order.
A Drive 271 Shannon woman said a male came onto her property this afternoon, violating a court order to stay away. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
