Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Caitlyn Flatt, 36, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Kenneth Greichan, 64, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto, possession of paraphernalia, disturbance of a business.
Rufus Ivy, 30, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, no tag light.
Derrick Jermaine Jordan, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Elbert Lawson, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, resisting arrest.
Gregory Robinson, 23, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Will Sprayberry, 41, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Michael Stafford, 50, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said his brother was causing a disturbance at their residence. The bother had a machete and was high on methamphetamine. The man said he left and stayed at a relative’s house.
A County Road 1015 Plantersville man said he made an agreement with a female that he could come back and gather his belongings. When he returned, she refused to let him inside.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville man said he heard his neighbors outside arguing. Deputies responded and the woman said there was no disturbance, and she did not want or need deputies.
A Shannon woman said she was driving along County Road 300 when someone mowing a yard hit a rock that flew into her windshield as she drove by.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said he was riding his bike near County Road 1349 when a pack of about 12 dogs surrounded him. One bit him on the back of his right thigh. Another bit him in the left rib area, breaking the skin. He was not sure which dog bit him.
A County Road 821 Guntown man said his wife drove his four-wheeler to a County Road 2432 residence to clean a man’s house. She let the homeowner use the four-wheeler to go get some food. A third man drove the homeowner back to his house and told the wife that Guntown Wrecker had taken the ATV. When the man called, he learned Guntown police had placed a hold on the four-wheeler.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman was in her home office when a male acquaintance rang the front door bell. He then walked to her office window and yelled for her to get up and come to the door. She put the chain latch on the door, cracked it open and told the man to get off her porch and property. He then left.
An Amory woman called 911 saying the clerk of a Nettleton convenience store refused to give her the money she won on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The clerk said he made a mistake with the amount and was just trying to give her the correct amount. The two were able to settle the matter peacefully.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman had car trouble and left her Volkswagen Jetta on the side of Barnes Crossing Road. Someone broke the rear passenger window, went into the glove box and stole her car registration and financial application, car manual, old house keys, insurance card, COVID-19 vaccine card and $5 in change. The thief also took a fishing pole, tackle box and electric sander from the trunk.
A woman said her husband’s ex-girlfriend tried to run over her and hit the back of her vehicle while she was at the gas pumps at the Barley Court store on South Gloster.
A North Madison accounting firm reported someone set a fire behind the business that caused some damage to the side of the building. They said it might have been a homeless man who hangs around the area.
A man took his friend to the emergency room. While waiting on the friend, a heavy-set woman in her 40s walked up and asked if he could give her a ride to Walgreen's to get a prescription filled. He took her to the drug store, then returned to get his friend. When he got back to his truck, he discovered his $350 phone and $200 cash was missing from the center console.
A man said he was staying at the Red Roof Inn with a woman when he went into diabetic shock and had to be carried to the hospital. The friend said she would take care of his belongings. She called once and said she was taking his stuff to a different motel. Since he has been discharged, she will not answer his calls. She still has his Nintendo Switch, three large bags of clothes, art supplies, and his medicine and medical supplies.
Walmart employees spotted a woman concealing merchandise. When confronted, the woman turned over 26 packs of vegetable seeds worth a total of $43.40.
A North Spring Street woman said her daughter’s former boyfriend broke out part of the front window after midnight when he was not allowed to come into the apartment. She said he knew he was not allowed on the property.
A Barnes Crossing Walgreen’s employee said an unknown woman entered the store around 9 p.m. and bought a pair of ear buds, paying with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A woman said she left her purse on the bench at the back of the Greyhound Bus station. When she returned, the purse was gone. She found the purse on the east side of the building but her $8 and her government phone were missing.
The South Gloster Walmart reported a white male in the parking lot with a hatchet attacking people around 6:20 p.m. Police found a suspect with two hatchets secured to his back. The suspect was irate and screaming profanity and racial epithets. The suspect was detained and handcuffed. A check revealed two outstanding warrants. He also admitted using methamphetamine.
A McCullough Boulevard man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his Beretta 9mm pistol.
A MDOT employee said a janitor made a point to be standing by the door when she left the building. After three months, she got concerned because he was always asking personal questions. Even after she showed her wedding ring, he continued to ask questions that made her feel uncomfortable. She started going out a different door, and he followed. She resigned a few weeks ago because of his stalking. Today, she was pumping gas and he was standing at the pump across from her. It shook her so much that she drove straight to the police department to file a report.
A woman said she got an alert on her computer allegedly from Microsoft. She called the number and they aid she had been hacked. She then got a call from someone reportedly with Regions Bank saying her account had been hacked. They said there was a $1,200 pending transaction on her account. They told her to go buy reloadable card, to give them the numbers, and they would transfer her money to another account. She purchased the cards and called them back.
