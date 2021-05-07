Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Heather Nichole Leary Kidd, 40, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she and her mother got into fight and the mother assaulted her while driving down County Road 122. She said her mother knows what to say to get her mad and she is “fed up with it.” She told the deputy she did not need medical attention and left the scene on foot.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said a female has parked a trailer on her property and is living there without permission. She has asked the suspect to leave but she refuses.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman said she left her Ruger handgun in her truck at home while she carried a friend to the hospital. When she got back, the gun was gone.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said a neighbor in a blue Chevy pickup has been speeding by his house. He asked that deputies keep an eye on the area.
A State Park Road woman said her grandson’s 18-year-old girlfriend was sitting on her property for several hours waiting for the grandson. She told the girl she needed to leave, but she refused. When the grandson arrived, the girlfriend started “fussing and cussing” at him. When she started kicking the grandson, the woman told her again to go home. When the woman called 911, the girl decided it was time to leave.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said he had a car being worked on down the road. When he went to pick up the 1994 Lexus, he saw a male acquaintance hauling the car away on a trailer. He called 911 to report the theft at 3:30 p.m. The car was returned around 6:30 the same evening.
A Mitchell Road woman said the neighbor in the apartment across the hall chased her up the stairs of another building, preventing her from getting to her apartment. She said he threatened to slap her, beat her posterior and choke her.
A County Road 748 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance accused him of stealing property and threatened to kill him. The suspect hit him in the leg with a baseball bat, then beat his car with the bat, denting the hood and breaking the windshield of the 2000 Ford Mustang.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman was inside a Birmingham Ridge Road store paying for her items when she noticed her Ford Explorer was rolling. She ran outside and saw a 62-year-old woman walking in front of the SUV. She yelled at her but it was too late. The SUV hit the victim and pinned her. The woman ran outside and backed up the car. The victim was carried to the hospital by ambulance.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man was at home when he heard yelling and screaming outside around 9:30 p.m. He looked outside and saw a white male pacing back and forth on the front porch yelling at no one. He called 911, but the suspect walked away. Deputies found the 32-year-old suspect down the road and arrested him for public intoxication.
An East Garrison woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her house intoxicated at 11 p.m. and started a verbal altercation.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Herdtown Road man told police he felt workers outside his house were trying to harm him. The man had cursed at and threatened the men who were running fiber optic cable. The employees ran down the road for safety and flagged down the responding officer. The homeowner told the officer the workers were hacking into his electronics and he was just trying to protect himself.
A North Madison woman reported that someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
Police located a homeless camp in an old garbage dumpster location behind the old Pier 1 building on North Gloster. No one was there, so the city cleaned up the mess. There were two bicycles found in the camp
A truck driver from Regina, Canada said he lost his wallet at the South Eason Boulevard Sprint Mart.
A woman pulled off of Barnes Crossing and into the MedPlus parking lot thinking it was a drive-thru. When she realized it was not, she tried to hit the brakes, but hit the accelerator instead. The car plowed through the unoccupied right side of the building.
A woman said while she was inside the West Main Walmart, someone stole her iPhone 11, worth $1,100. She said she used the Track My Phone app to locate the phone in Aberdeen.
A woman said while she was shopping downtown, someone hit her car that was sitting in a Front Street public parking lot. The 2013 Infinity had a dent it he right rear fender.
A man said he was driving north on North Gloster in a rental van. He stopped at the traffic light at Spicer Drive. The driver behind failed to stop and ran into the rear of the van. The Black male driving the car said he did not have a license and drove away.
An Orleans Place man said someone driving south on the east end of Purnell Road ran over the stop sign at the T intersection with Butler Road. The vehicle drove through the man’s privacy fence and ran over a tree. The car continued through the man’s yard, exiting onto Orleans Place before heading east on Butler Road.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.