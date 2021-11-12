Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Anna Clark, 31, of Pheba, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Shawn Smith, 43, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Judd Wade, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Chris Warren, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her funeral home bills have gone missing. She has seen a white male walking on her road holding pieces of mail. She thinks he has been removing letters from mail boxes.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown man said his car was burglarized recently. When the suspect came by today, the man could see his purloined items in plain view inside the suspect's car. When confronted, the suspect left on foot.
A woman said while her brother was in the hospital, his landlord entered the residence and the man's car, taking cash and vintage coins. The landlord told the woman the brother gave him the money and he refuses to return it.
An employee at the Auburn Road Chevron said a female acquaintance asked if she could use the clerk's phone and sit in the clerk's car. She agreed. She went outside later and got her phone, but allowed the friend to remain sitting in the car. The friend later asked the clerk to come outside and talk. When she went outside, the friend and the car were gone. She said the 2006 Suzuki Reno does not have keys and has to be hotwired to crank.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville returned home and found her stolen 2006 Suzuki Reno was sitting in the driveway with her house keys inside it. She noticed her front door was unlocked and called 911 to have deputies check the house before she went inside. Nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged.
A man got deputies to escort him to his former County Road 506 Shannon home to collect his medicine and personal hygiene supplies.
A County Road 2578 Guntown motorist said there was a woman standing in the road trying to flag people down and wanted a deputy to check on her. The woman said she had a verbal altercation with her husband. She got tired of him calling her names, so she left. She said she was walking to a friend's house.
A Columbus woman said when she left her job at MTD, she told her supervisor that she wanted her check handed to her personally on payday. She said the supervisor instead mailed the check.
A Highway 245 Shannon couple returned home for lunch and noticed the bathroom mirror was broken. Several makeup items were missing, along with two "Alexas." The woman's mother admitted being in the house, but "would not fess up" to the stolen items or damage.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone stole a decorative wooden carving of a bear from under his carport. He said there have been several break-ins in the area but didn't know who could be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her. He showed up where she works, then followed her to a gas station where she was fueling her car.
A West Main Street woman said a slim Black male in his 20s wearing overalls said he was spraying pesticides for the apartment complex and was allowed inside. He left about 15 minutes later. She then noticed her wallet was missing. She cancelled her debit card, but not before three charges for more than $550 were made.
The manager of a North Park Street laundromat said a man who has been banned from the business returned. He refused to leave when police asked, so he was arrested,
A Colonial Estates man said his 9mm pistol is missing. He last saw the handgun in June.
A Belk Street woman said her ex-boyfriend violated a protection order by sending her a Facebook message using a fake account.
A Landmark Circle man said a realtor was trying to show his house and said there was a black male sitting next to the front door. The man said the suspect has been told many times to leave and not come back.
A Lar-Eli-Do Drive man said someone entered his storage shed overnight and took a pressure washer, along with both hand and power tools.
A Metro Ford employee said two females showed up and wanted to test drive a Dodge Challenger. The women were allowed to drive the car without an employee present at 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. They drove around the parking lot and stopped by the car they drove to the business. One woman got into the other car and they drove away both cars. The dealership called 911 to report the black 2019 Challenger as stolen.
A man said he stopped at a South Gloster convenience store around 2 a.m. and was stared down by a young Black male with long dreadlocks. After paying for his gas inside, he walked back to his car and noticed a gym bag containing his wallet, credit cards and $2,500 cash was missing. The security cameras showed the suspect entering the car and leaving with the items.
A Monument Drive woman said two men confronted her in the parking lot around 6 p.m. and started and altercation. The men both said that she was the aggressor in the incident that never got physical. The property manager showed up and asked the men to leave.
A woman said as she stopped at a Clawood Road stop sign, a person at a Hummingbird Lane house shined a laser in her eyes, almost causing her to wreck.
A woman said she stopped at the North Gloster Walmart to get a prescription filled. She was inside no more than 30 minutes. When she returned to her car, someone had stolen her backpack that contained her wallet, credit cards and driver's license.
Police responded to South Gloster Street and Rockefeller Drive around 8 p.m. for a man throwing eggs at passing vehicles. Officers found a 37-year-old white matching the suspect's description. A check revealed he had a felony amount of methamphetamine on him.
Police located a stolen 2019 Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of the old Town House Motel around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The car appeared to be in good condition. It was locked and no one was around it.
A man said he was asleep inside his 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer at Love's Truck Stop on McCullough Boulevard when it was hit around 2:30 a.m. The impact damaged the right front fender, headlight and bumper. He said there might be damage to the front axle as well.
A patrolman spotted a car approaching a residential stop sign at a high rate of speed at 2:40 a.m. He stopped the car at West Main at Maynard and immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the car revealed a One Up psilocybin mushroom candy bar and a package of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. The driver was cited for running the stop sign and the suspected narcotics were seized to testing and possible additional narcotics charges.
The manager of Reed's Department Store said someone damaged five of the West Main Street building's exterior lights during the night.
A Leonard Drive man said he let a male acquaintance spend the night. The next morning, the friend left the house, taking the man's iPhone X with him.
A landlord reported that a tenant took several items out of a furnished rental house. She said the washer, dryer, living room set, kitchen table and tools from the garage,
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.