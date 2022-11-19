Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• Terrek Beene, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery.
• Adrian Davis, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Johnny O. Edwards, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
• Calvonte Gates, 21, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation, robbery.
• Mahlon Scott Jackson, 45, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
• Jamie L. McCollum, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1758 Tupelo cabinet shop was notified by the bank that someone was trying to cash a printed check for $19,950.75. The business does not use printed checks or know the person the check was written to. The bank canceled the check. The owner said he received a book of checks in the mail recently but did not order them.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman is being evicted. She said a man who works for the landlord has been driving by the house and even parked next door and watched her. The man told deputies he was driving past because he takes care of all of the trailers on Drive 272.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman has started divorce proceedings against her husband. She said he was trying to take their dogs and she didn’t want him to. Deputies told her that was a civil issue and it would need to be taken up with the court.
MTD said someone moving a trailer turned too sharp and damaged the trailer and two bollards. They reviewed the security cameras and determined a temporary employee was behind the wheel. When they confronted the employee, he fled from the property.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said her ex-husband is stalking/harassing her. When she got off work, she saw him and another man at a gas station across the road. As she headed home, a white Grand Prix, driven by the other man, came up behind her fast, passed her and swerved in front of her. She had to slam on the brakes and turn the wheels sharp to avoid hitting the other car. She said she had a similar incident last week inside the Saltillo city limits.
A woman said she let a male acquaintance borrow her 2009 Saturn Vue on Oct. 24. He was arrested the next day. His girlfriend has been using the car ever since. The woman said she has been on the road for several weeks and just got back. Now she can’t get in touch with the girlfriend to get her car back.
A Highway 363 Guntown man said he started getting letters from a Truist Bank saying he opened an account in September and owed $72.05 in overdraft charges. He said he never opened an account. He also got a letter from Goldman Sacs saying they closed an account in his name after someone attempted to deposit a $29,807 check into the account.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman said a male relative told her he was going to shoot his former boss. The man lost his job and is not happy about it. She wanted 911 to be aware of the threat.
A High Point Drive Tupelo woman heard someone outside her house around 4:30 a.m. The suspect came to the door, knocked and tried to enter. She was unable to get a description of the suspect before they left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
