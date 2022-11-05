Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• London Coleman, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
• Laiken Gordon, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
• Starniesha McKinney, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
• William Dean Walls, 22, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a vehicle.
• Nicholas Whiteside, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias possession of cocaine enhanced.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1900 man said a male acquaintance entered his house at 2 a.m. He told the suspect to leave or he would call 911. The suspect did leave. When the man checked his security system, he saw the suspect had been walking around his property for 20 minutes before he came inside.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said he gave a male acquaintance permission to put a camper on his property. The friend, without the man’s permission, told a couple they could wait at the camper for a taxi. The couple never got a taxi and stayed all night. He said he wanted the couple off of his property.
A landlord said a female tenant damaged his State Park Road rental property by leaving three dogs confined in the apartment. One bedroom door had a hole in the middle of it where it appeared to have been hit by a hand. It appeared the animals heavily damaged another bedroom door. He said the dogs were left unattended for several days and there are multiple piles of feces as well as patches of dried urine. He said the suspect is in the process of moving out and is supposed to be off the property in two days.
A Tombigbee Fiber employee was installing fiber optic cable at a County Road 520 Brewer residence when he was confronted by a neighbor. The suspect began threatening the man, then pulled a gun on him. The man fled the scene for his safety and called 911.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said a male acquaintance showed up at the man’s house to get his kids. The suspect started cursing at the man. He said this has happened before.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo man said his 32-year-old son came home drunk at 11:15 p.m. and caused a disturbance. The son broke a small table and took the man’s truck keys. The son was screaming and yelling, but ran away when deputies arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
