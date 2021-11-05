Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Xavier Gilliam, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alyssa Gregory, 23, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated assault.
Hayden Hall, 23, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle, trespassing.
Shonquirius Diamonte Lauderdale, 22, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony fleeing.
Lois Poutoa, 33, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cornelius Pryor, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Paul Wilson, 54, of Memphis, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said her 40-year-old daughter was being disruptive and argumentative as the mother tried to administer a urine drug test. The daughter would not comply and drove away.
A County Road 981 Saltillo woman found a black Nissan Xterra parked on her property. She has never seen the vehicle before and it had no business on her land.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his son, who is on drugs, started an argument over his tools. The son left the house walking north. He said this is an ongoing issue.
A woman found four mixed breed puppies that had been dumped on Palmetto Road near the Natchez Trace Parkway. She said the puppies are sick and could have ringworm and/or mange.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her child's father showed up causing a disturbance. He cursed at her and keyed her car, scratching "I love you 4 ever" and his initials on her 2013 Toyota Camry. After he left, he started sending threatening text messages. She has made several reports on him. She was advised to take copies of those reports to justice court to press further charges.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man returned home and found his bedroom door was broken open. Two shotguns and a .22-caliber rifle had been stolen from an unlocked gun safe in the his closet. The only people who knew about the gun safe are the people who live in the house. He noted his girlfriend's 28-year-old son has been living with them.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said she picked up her granddaughter, 18, from the Motel 6 in Tupelo on Wednesday morning because she had nowhere to stay. By Thursday afternoon, the granddaughter was being disrespectful and the woman wanted her out of the house.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man returned to his house after a week's absence and discovered it had been burglarized. Someone had entered through a window and stole four televisions, a Silhouette machine, a microwave, a snow cone machine, three guns and ammunition, a Cannon printer, a bag of pocket knives and some cash. He thinks a relative's boyfriend could be responsible.
A Drive 1998 man said someone logged onto his work account, withdrew $1,350 and changed the account information. He logged in and reset his information on the account, only to have the suspect change it again.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said a neighbor came over around 9:15 p.m. to complain about the man's dog barking. The neighbor pulled out an expandable baton, raised it and said he was going to hit him. The man backed into his house, shut the door and called 911.
A County Road 503 Guntown couple heard a lot of noise outside at 2 a.m. They looked outside and found a Chevy pickup stuck in the ditch. The intoxicated 19-year-old driver said he lived there. He was passed out and locked inside the still running Silverado when deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was on West Barnes Crossing at the stop light at Interstate 22 when she was rear ended by a semi truck. When the light turned green, the truck backed up and drove away. The truck was not pulling a trailer at the time.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer went through the self checkout line and failed to scan $50.45 worth of groceries, paper plates and plastic cusps. When she tried to leave the store, she was detained for police, who cited her for shoplifting.
A woman said she left her wallet in the buggy when she unloaded the items into her car at the West Main Walmart. She realized the mistake when she made it to Dodge's Store. She went right back down the hill to Walmart but the wallet, and the $400 cash inside, was gone.
A man said while he was working at a North Spring Street house, someone stole a Ryobi chain saw from the bed of his truck.
A Barnes Crossing Kroger employee said a man entered the store's money center and tried to purchase 43 money orders for $1 each. They through it was suspicious and refused the man. They then called police about the possible fraudulent activity.
