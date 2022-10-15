The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jefferey Allen Cagle, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, three counts of false pretense, possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew Ivy, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Dyrenda Sue Neal, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Presley Drive woman said a man called her at 3:21 a.m. from a blocked number and said they were going to mess up her car and kill her. After making the threat, the man hung up.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said someone has been dumping trash on her property. Among the trash was a check stub containing an address down the road.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her son’s cousin was at their house playing a video game with her son. When the 21-year-old suspect left, he took an Oculus virtual reality headset without permission. She has called the suspect several times but her refuses to return the $500 item. If she goes to his house, he refuses to answer the door.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports with narratives filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
