Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jason Michael Adams, 42, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Tamika Brown, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Terrance Gilmore, 49, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired tag.
Matthew Lee, 35, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt, improper display of a tag.
Donnie Roscoe, 40, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1439 Tupelo man said that overnight someone drove through the fence in front of his house. They took out several fence posts and four strands of barbed wire. The vehicle's front bumper was left at the scene. He said there was also a set of four-wheeler tracks at the wreck site.
A Shannon landlord got a text from the tenant at his County Road 295 Shannon rental house saying his wife was tearing things up. The man went to the house and found a hole in the garden tub. When he looked around, the bathroom floor was caving in, there were holes in at least three walls and two windows were broken. He said he was going to evict the couple.
A County Road 701 Saltillo man said a large black and gray dog left paw prints on his vehicle. He said he has called several times about the dog and went to the courthouse Tuesday to get papers signed to have the dog removed.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman let a female friend borrow her 2008 Jeep Patriot. While the friend had it, a male acquaintance took the car and will not return it. She has heard the suspect and her car are on Eureka Road in Nettleton.
A Ravenwood Cove Tupelo woman got a letter in the mail that contained a Wells Fargo debit card in her name. She said she has never used that bank and has no idea who might have opened the account.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said someone has been dumping trash beside her house for a couple of weeks. At first it was bagged garbage, recently there was a mattress dumped. She looked through the trash and found mail belonging to a Noel Drive Saltillo woman.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman was inside watching television around 8 p.m. when her brother became irate and started cursing at her. He hit her on the wrist with a broom handle. She started bleeding and went outside to call 911. She said he was drunk and possibly on drugs.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man was outside around 9 p.m. when he heard a car coming around the corner. He then heard three gunshots and someone yelling. A four-door white car drove past his house and turned left onto County Road 885, heading towards Saltillo.
A County Road 1124 Mooreville woman got home at 10:30 p.m. and noticed a window next to her side door was broken. She said it was not broken when she left at 2:30 p.m. Entry was not made into the house and nothing was reported missing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 14.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.