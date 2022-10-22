The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Charvecus Marie Baker, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no driver’s license, improper equipment.
Jimmy Lee Baker, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
John Adam Morgan, 42, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, obstructing a city street.
Alisha M. Tackett, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of fentanyl.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Herdtown Drive man said a neighbor found a trail of scattered papers in his yard and asked if the man’s vehicle had been burglarized. He looked and found someone had gone through his Jeep and scattered paper. The gear shift linkage had been damaged, and his Jeep key was missing.
A Little Turkey Trail Lake Piomingo woman said there was a sick or injured cat under her house. She said she was willing to take the cat to the animal shelter, if they would accept it.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said a neighbor spotted a male on the man’s property. When the neighbor approached the stranger, the suspect said the property did not belong to him. The suspect had left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man found a white Jeep Cherokee on his Highway 178 property. He did not know who owned the SUV, but they did not have permission to be there. He was advised he could have it towed since it was on private property.
A Saltillo woman was babysitting her grandchildren at her daughter’s Euclatubba Road house. Around 11 p.m., an unknown person in a gray pickup pulled into the driveway, flicked out a cigarette, and then drove away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
