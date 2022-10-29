Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Alexis Rose Alfred, 24, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Teronica Baker, 37,of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, child neglect.
Frederick Ellis, 42, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of MDOC probation.
Timothy E. McCollum, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Tevin Middlebrooks, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of MDOC probation.
Richard Matthew Moore, 56, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, habitual cyberstalking, felony malicious mischief.
Randy Lloyd Sandifer, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 245 Shannon businessman said his employee was doing bulldozer work on land he bought five years ago. An elderly man showed up and was harassing the employee. The suspect told them to not damage his fence, even though they were not on his property and had not touched his fence. The man told the suspect he was trespassing, and he needed to leave. He said this is an ongoing issue with the suspect.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a neighbor’s pit bull has been coming onto her property and causing problems for the last six months. The dog has killed two of her kittens and last night, came up and growled at her.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man was at work when he got an alert from his security system. An unknown woman in a white car drove to the front of the house and took pictures. She then drove around back and got more pictures. She then got out of the car and took pictures of the back porch before leaving.
A woman said a male acquaintance pulled up at a friend’s house and tried to break in by kicking the front door repeatedly. She called the homeowner, who returned and discovered the storm door and front door were damaged.
A H.M. Richards Guntown employee said a female acquaintance, 54, showed up in the parking lot and she is not supposed to be there. She began a verbal altercation, yelling and cursing at the man, 52. He said this is the second time she has showed up at his workplace and that she has been harassing him by phone as well. He just wants her to leave him alone. He said they were friends with benefits.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
