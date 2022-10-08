The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
• Tyjavrious Gandy, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of felony taking of a motor vehicle.
• Claude A. Hereford, 42, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility.
• Kimberly Ann Neighbors, 49, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said his neighbors moved away several weeks ago and left some dogs chained up at the residence. The man and others have been feeding and watering the dogs but need someone to take over their care.
A Jody Drive Auburn woman said a man came over and cut the wires providing power to her trailer. She said she has had multiple problems with the man since she has been on the property. The man said he was cutting the wires from a trailer on his property when the woman assaulted him, pushing him away. He said he is going to evict her.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said while he was at work, someone broke into his house and stole a black powder rifle, a shotgun and assorted jewelry. A neighbor reported seeing a white Honda in his driveway with a blonde, white female driving and a white male passenger.
An Anthony Street Verona man said someone in Nigeria opened a BancorpSouth account using his email address. He said they took almost $500 from a business account before the fraud was discovered.
The Palmetto Road Dollar General said a couple came into the store around 9:30 p.m. and walked around but did not buy anything. The female walked outside, but the man just stood there. They both left, came back inside and left again, sitting in their car until 10 minutes before closing. The clerk felt it was suspicious and wanted to report it.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.