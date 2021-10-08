Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Tony Chills, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, conspiracy.
Deangelo Griffin, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, no seat belt.
Rayshad Goldthwaite, 18, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, reckless driving, two counts of disregard of a traffic device, no tag, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said her male cousin threatened her, saying he would pull her out of the chair and choke her.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said a man wearing a COVID mask kicked in her front door around 9:30 a.m. She heard the noise and met the suspect in the hallway. When he saw her, he ran out the door, got into a gray SUV and headed north.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said someone tried to enter his rental trailer and damaged the front door. There were pry marks on the door. The suspect did not get inside.
A Saltillo man said two men in a blue Nissan pickup were caught by game cameras on his County Road 2538 property. They left ruts in the road after he just had $5,000 worth of dirt work done. They did not have permission to be on his land and had to cross Natchez Trace Parkway right-of-way to get to his land.
A Turner Industrial Park plant said a man entered the factory after 2 a.m. through an open roll-up door in the back. The suspect stole an Android cell phone from a desk inside the factory.
A Highway 371 South Tupelo woman said the carpenters working on the house next to her are using her driveway because they don't want to untie the rope at the drive next door.
A Sequoia Lane Tupelo woman said her neighbors are burning items and the wind is blowing the smoke into her house. Her husband in on oxygen and the smoke makes it hard for him to breathe.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her 39-year-old nephew has been coming in her yard and doing donuts in her rocks. He slung rocks on her car but didn't cause any damage.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo man said his neighbor was playing music loudly. He said the house is 150 feet away with a tree line between them. He said the bass was still loud enough to rattle his window.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend still lives with her. He is an alcoholic and has been drinking heavily. He got mad and threw the dog's water bowl at her. He screams and curses at her. He also called her workplace and was cursing out the employees and screaming at them. She said she would start the legal process to evict him.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McCullough Boulevard company had to fire a female employee. She got mad, threatened her supervisors and threw items at the building.
The parent of a 10th grader at Tupelo High School said her daughter lost her school-issued laptop computer.
A woman said she ate at Danvers on Oct. 5, and that was the last time she saw her pink wallet that contained $80 in cash, her driver's license, Social Security card and bank card.
A realtor said homeless people have taken up residence in a vacant commercial building on South Gloster near Carnation Street. The two people in the building were told to leave and take their stuff with them.
A man said he was washing clothes at a Park Street laundromat. He set his iPhone 12 on one of the washers to unload clothes from the dryer. When he looked up, his phone was gone and so was the unknown male who was just in the building.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.