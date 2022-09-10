Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
James Buchanan, 43, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jessica Leigh Lishman, 24, of Hickory Flat, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Matthews, 32, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of child endangerment.
Isaiah McAllister, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, open container, trespassing.
Charles McPherson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, suspended license.
Jeudarian Nalls, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Christopher Arnez Williams, 33, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I drug.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1577 Mooreville woman said a male suspect has been coming onto her property and disturbing her. He does not have permission to be on her property and has been told multiple times to leave.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said a man came to her house looking for her cousin. When she said the cousin wasn’t there, he started yelling at her. He hit a female who was with him and threatened to hit the woman. He did two donuts in her driveway, then left, heading toward Union County.
A County Road 31 Verona man said security cameras caught images of a white male walking onto the property around his shop around 8:45 p.m. The camera footage of the suspect matched the description of a man wanted by Pontotoc and the subject of a large manhunt in that area of the county.
A Presley Drive woman made a report with Tupelo police about an assault that took place in the city limits. She wanted to have deputies make an extra patrol around her house. She is afraid the female suspect will come to her house and try to attack her again.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Clayton Avenue woman said someone entered her unlocked car during the night and stole her Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A North Green Street woman said someone threw a brick into the windshield of her Ford Explorer overnight. She said the only person she has been having problems with is her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, who has been harassing her lately.
A man said he was at a party at a friend’s house on Bickerstaff Street on Aug. 29. While he was “dozing” on the couch, someone took his keys from his pocket and left in his car. He initially thought they were playing a prank on him. When the car had not been returned a week later, he filed a police report.
A Belk employee saw two women steal a shirt, Versace gift set and two pairs of shorts, worth a total of $188. They were confronted, held for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Herring Circle man went to lunch and discovered the front windshield of his Toyota Corolla was shattered. A neighbor told his mother they saw a female sitting on the windshield of his car.
A Houlka man said he moved into his girlfriend’s Willie Moore Road home. When he broke up with her, the woman refused to let him gather his stuff and her son has threatened to drive to Houlka and beat the man up.
A woman said while walking through the South Gloster Walmart parking lot, a black Dodge Journey attempted to hit her. She had to “jump out of the way several times before the vehicle went past.” She said the woman driving rolled down the window and said the woman should have gotten out of the way.
A Bestway employee said a woman rented 65-inch Samsung television and a Crosley refrigerator. She is several months behind on the payments.
A North Street man said an unknown man was seen on his security system trespassing on his property around 6:30 a.m.
A Belk employee said a woman took several items into the changing room, concealed more than $110 worth of merchandise in her purse and tried to walk out of the store without paying. She was cited for shoplifting.
While a woman was at work on South Church Street, someone or something broke out the back glass of her vehicle that was in the parking lot.
A South Green Street woman and her boyfriend went to lunch in his car. He was having an argument over the phone with his ex-girlfriend. When they got back, she discovered that someone had keyed the driver’s door of her car. She said the ex-girlfriend was seen driving around the neighborhood while they were eating.
A woman said she was providing security to a jewelry store under construction on North Gloster. Around 1 a.m., she saw a man with a large stick and a bow. He was talking to himself and jumping all around. He frightened her so much, she called 911.
A man said he hired a Hattiesburg moving company to transfer his belongings from West Main Street to an apartment on Garfield Street. He was to pay a $150 deposit and $1,444 when the move was completed. He gave his bank information for the deposit, and they withdrew $1,500 without his consent. They only moved about 20% of his stuff and broke a 55-inch Sanyo flatscreen television in the process. He emailed the company but got no response.
A woman said she had her car detailed at the Shine Time Car Wash on Strauss Street. She threw her floor mats in the car, one became lodged between the throttle and the brake pedals. The car started to accelerate in reverse and she could not fully depress the brake pedal. Her Mazda MX-5 backed into the brick building.
An Englewood Drive man let a friend borrow his 2003 Pontiac Aztec to drive a man home. The friend stopped at a West Main pawn shop for a minute. When he walked out, the passenger had driven off in the car.
A woman said she went to pick up her son from work at the West Main Street Jack’s. When she arrived, a man was apparently waiting. He walked up to her, opened the car door, slapped her face and called her derogatory names.
