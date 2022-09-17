Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 2 p.m.
Anthony Aldrich, 49, of Craig, Colorado, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Johnny Chandler, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, burglary of a dwelling, driving under the influence.
Catherine McLevain, 62, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Sherwood, 36, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
John Tharp, 36, of Houlka, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane.
Shamika Vance, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Megan Cove Saltillo man saw on his security camera that a gray sedan had pulled into his garage at 8:15 a.m. He did not recognize the car, and nobody was supposed to be at the house.
A County Road 395 Saltillo man said in May 2020, someone used his identity to open a credit card account and make a $29.32 purchase at a Buy Buy Baby store in New Jersey. He just got paperwork from a collection agency saying he owed $1,641.42 for the purchase, including interest and late fees.
A Saltillo campground owner said he rented a lot to a woman for her camper. She let a man move in with her. He threw her out of the camper and threw things at her. The suspect allegedly used a grinder to get into her safe to steal her handgun, which he later sold.
A North Mississippi Research & Extension employee said a vehicle was parked under one of the sheds at the Highway 145 South Verona facility. He told the white couple in the car they needed to leave. Instead, the female driver just moved to another location on the property. He again told them to leave and they again just relocated. Deputies arrested the couple for trespassing.
A Palmetto Road woman got into a verbal altercation with her baby daddy because she found him talking to another woman. He left and said he wasn’t coming back.
A Lake Estates Drive Nettleton woman said she was in Tupelo and saw on her security camera that her estranged husband showed up at her house.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband has been driving really slow past her house and backing into a drive across the road and watching her. She said he is violent and a sex offender registered in Prentiss County.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman found an unknown male wearing a red hoodie standing behind a tree at the entrance to her driveway.
A Drive 1352 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend was moving out and damaged the frame and lock of both the front and back doors.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McCullough Boulevard business someone cut the catalytic converters off three work trucks during the night. They cut a hole in a fence to gain access to the lot where the trucks were parked.
A woman said she was on her way to work in Plantersville when a Volkswagen SUV began to aggressively tailgate her. She tapped her brakes, and the SUV passed her, but then pulled to the side of the road and “flung its door open.” She drove past and went to the Plantersville Police Department with the SUV still following. Scared, she drove on to the Tupelo Police Department. Once in the city, the SUV passed her on Main Street and drove off.
Bestway Rent to Own said a female customer has fallen four weeks behind on the payments for a two-piece Ashley sectional. She has not responded to telephone calls or letters in the mail.
Buff City Soap on Barnes Crossing Road said two women used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase $40 in merchandise. The clerk did not believe the women realized the bill was fake.
A Lakeview Drive woman called 911 because her ex-husband was in the driveway, violating a protection order. The man said he was just there to drop off a car tag he previously took. She said his intentions did not matter, just his presence was a violation of the court order.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a man attempted to roll a cart containing $649.14 in merchandise out the door without paying. Employees grabbed the shopping cart. The man fled.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.