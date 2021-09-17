Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Lashun Coleman, 45, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kalesha Copeland, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child endangerment.
Colby Courtney, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Willie Grady, 32, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct.
Claude Lee, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Anthony Rodgers, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, simple assault, driving with a suspended license.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Palmetto Quick Stop employee was getting the store ready before 4 a.m. when a car pulled up. She told the driver they were closed. An hour later, she noticed the man asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot and called 911. A deputy woke the couple in the car. They said they were OK, just tired from traveling.
A White Pine Lane Tupelo man said he was driving down the road in his Dodge truck when the lights but studs broke off. He did not know there was a problem until the wheel came off.
A Drive 1550 Tupelo woman reported her vehicle stolen with the Tupelo Police Department at 9:25 a.m. She used a tracking app to locate the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander about an hour later on County Road 1438.
A West Point woman said her boyfriend rode to work with her at MTD. On her break, they got into a verbal altercation. After another altercation at lunch time, he took her laptop and tablet out of her car. They "tussled" over the items, but he left walking saying he was going to sell the electronic devices and get her fired.
A Timberwood Lane man said someone left a Volkswagen Passat on the side of County Road 41. A neighbor saw a white Ford SUV beside the Passat, that had the hood up. The caller wanted to make sire it was not stolen.
A woman said she was leaving the Gammer plant on Laney Road near Shannon when another car going the wrong way through the parking lot tried unsuccessfully to go around her. The other car hit the right rear of her car, damaging the quarter panel and bumper. The female driver got out and looked at her car's damage, then drove off.
A 71-year-old Limousine Drive woman said she stated receiving calls from an unknown number. After several days, she decided to call the number back. An irate woman answers and began to curse and threaten her. The female accused the woman of trying to steal her man. The woman said she didn't know the suspect or her husband. The female continued to harass her and started leaving threatening voice mails saying she knows where the woman lives.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man was driving home and noticed a white van followed him to his friend's house. He thinks it was his ex-girlfriend, because she has followed him before.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she recently bonded her 22-year-old son out of jail and gave him a place top stay. He has been disrespectful, started arguments and she wants him to leave. The deputy explained the legal eviction process.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A box truck tried to go through the drive-thru lane at the Tupelo Water & Light office on Court Street. The truck was too tall and hit a decorative column hold up the awning.
A pet cremation service said they picked up a client's dog from an Eason Boulevard veterinarian office. When they delivered the ashes, the customer said they had already mailed in a check for $350. The company said they never received a check and the woman will not answer the door, texts or calls.
A Monument Drive apartment complex said a man who has been banned from the property was trespassing. He was allowed to gather his stuff and leave.
A Lawndale Drive convenience store reported a drunk man causing a disturbance around 4 p.m. The man smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Employees said the suspect had been told to leave several times, but kept drinking and tried to fight customers. Police had responded to the same store earlier in the day and told the man he was banned from the property and could not return.
A Green Street industry said a male employee caused a disturbance and was escorted out of the building. He stopped and punched a window in an exterior door, cracking the window. When he realized the supervisor was calling 911, the suspect left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.