Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jackie Bernard Brunson, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of counterfeit goods, possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew Collins, 22, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Tyler Collins, 18, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Willow Collins, 15, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Taylor Dillard, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Sharad Miller, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tre Thornton, 27, of Belden, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville man, 24, noticed his credit score dramatically drop. He got a credit report and found someone had opened two credit cards in his name. They had a combined balance of more than $2,200. He thinks his stepmother could be responsible, since she has tried to open accounts in his name before.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman came home and found a male acquaintance at her gate. When she opened the gate, the man went to her front door and posted a handwritten eviction notice. He took a picture of the notice, then took it down and left. He told her his lawyer told him to do it. She said the man was the previous owner of the property and has been told he is not to be on the property.
A West Garrison Street woman said her puppy was in her yard playing with her kids when two pit bulls from across the street came over and attacked the puppy, which was bit on the neck. She doesn’t want the pit bulls in her yard and said the dogs have attacked one of her other dogs in the past.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she heard the garage door open and slam shut after midnight. She thought she could hear people whispering outside her bedroom window. Deputies arrived, search the property and found no one outside the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
