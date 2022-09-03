Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Thyra Timms, 40, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for felony fleeing.
Stephen Hart, 30, of Moorville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Christopher Griffin, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for burglary of a dwelling and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Amanda Sheldon, 50, of Miami, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for possession of a controlled substance.
James Farmer, 53, of Beldon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo man said his dog woke him by barking early Friday morning. He claimed to have found the backdoor of his home had been unlocked and partially open, although he was positive he locked it before bed. He said he heard noises outside but never saw anyone on his property. Deputies checked around his property and found “nothing out of place,” and no signs of forced entry. The man said he had seen people near the creek that runs adjacent his property before.
A County Road 183 woman said at some point in August, several purchases were made using her Amazon Account totaling $600. These purchases were sent to multiple address in different states. She said she also spoke to someone who requested her credit card number, which she gave the person. She said she spoke with her credit card company, which told her to make a report.
A County Road 1543 Saltillo woman said she received an email from McAfee Security with an invoice and a number to call. She called the number, and a man asked for her information. When she refused, he “took over her computer,” stole her bank information and would not relinquish access. She said the person that stole the information then went on to attempt to take out $906 from her account. They also attempted to steal $4,200 from her aunt’s account and steal $18,000 using Paypal cards. The woman said she called her bank and closed the account but needed to file a report to send to the Attorney General's office.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
