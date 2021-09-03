Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Donale Brown, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Dalton Christian, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.
Terry Lynn Freeman, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sonya Thompson, 44, of Houston, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Kansas City Southern Railroad work crew left equipment parked on the tracks in the industrial park south of Verona. Someone broke into the tamper and the ballast plow, stealing tools, radios and batteries. They damaged the doors to the equipment and tool boxes.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo woman got a call saying there was a package in her name at the border and it was confiscated. The caller started laughing and hung up. She knew it was a scam and wanted to alert authorities.
A County Road 2578 Guntown garage saw a suspicious white couple hanging around Aug. 22. A few days later, a customer’s GMC Yukon was stolen. When it was recovered in Itawamba County, the catalytic converters were missing.
A Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend sold a SUV that contained her driver’s license and Social Security card. She said she just wants her personal property back.
A County Road 870 Plantersville man said someone in a white truck has been coming onto his property at night and stealing things from a house and a milk barn.
A Mount Vernon Road woman looked out the window at 7:30 p.m. and saw a white truck backing out of her drive. She walked outside and saw one tire on her car was flat. Two tires on a pickup were flat as week. Someone had damaged the valve cores on the three tires.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a female came by at 9:30 p.m. wanting to get her property. He threw her out and told her to come back "at a decent hour during daylight." When he called 911, the female left.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a former roommate left some items when she moved out several years ago. She had not heard from the suspect in more than a year when she showed up at 11 p.m. banging on the door. The woman walked outside and there was a confrontation. The suspect started yelling and screaming and then started assaulting her in the face. The suspect left in a black SUV.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man, 50, said a white truck dropped off a 24-year-old female acquaintance at his house at 10:30 p.m. When he saw her, he went inside and locked the door. The suspect then poured Dr. Pepper on the interior of his vehicle. She then broke a window to his house and left walking toward Guntown.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.