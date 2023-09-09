The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jessica N. Burns, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, speeding.
Jakius Blake Coleman, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking a Schedule II drug.
Tristin Collins, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking a Schedule II drug, possession of a stolen firearm, no tag light, tint violation.
Barnard J. Davis, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking a Schedule II drug.
Michael A. Gibson, 23, of West Point, was arrested nay the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, no tag, no insurance, no seat belt, speeding.
Barbara Jean Glidewell, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan O. McClendon, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Sara Michelle Reeves, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement, felony malicious mischief.
Brandon L. Shannon, 37, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no insurance, no seat belt, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct.
Joshua D. West, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Dallas Wayne White, 25, of Blue Mountain, was arrested by the Lee Count Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery, kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Stephanie Williford, 51, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of false pretense.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.