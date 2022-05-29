Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 3 p.m.
Erik Damon Baker, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Victor Hernandez, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Glekos Morris, 4, of Fulton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Clyde Plunkett, 67, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cit Point Water Association employee found several small puppies had been abandoned on County Road 870 Plantersville without food, water or shelter.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said sometime in 2020, someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits. He said the unknown person received $2,445 in fraudulent funds.
A County Road 2646 Guntown man said his son has issues with drugs and was yelling and screaming at people. He wanted the son removed from the house. The deputy explained how to legally evict someone through justice court.
A Tupelo man said said a vehicle ran off Palmetto Road just east of County Road 261 and took out about 150 feet of five-strand barbed wire fencing.
A Brookside Court Tupelo man said his neighbor’s dog barks all day and all night long. The neighbor lives over the line in Pontotoc County. He reported the matter to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. They sent him to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint since that is where he lives.
A Cotton Gin Lane man got a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. They asked him personal questions like age and marital status. When he said he did not have a bank account, they asked him where the nearest Dollar General was and said he would be receiving something in the mail. He felt it was a scam and wanted to report it.
A Drive 2646 Guntown man said his son, 32, is on drugs and he doesn’t feel safe staying in the same house with him. He wanted deputies to remove the son. They instead told him the legal steps he could take to remedy the situation.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Gloster motel employee noticed a car sitting unattended in the parking lot for several days. She went over and found the windows down. She found a name on a piece of mail and contacted them by social media and called the police. Police responded and determined the car had been reported stolen.
A man said he was headed west on McCullough Boulevard when a crossed the road from the south. He slammed on the brakes and skidded off the road, damaging both passenger tires and the front bumper.
A woman said she walked into the West Main Wendy’s at 7:40 a.m. When she returned to her unlocked SUV about 5 minutes later, her purse and keys were missing.
A Monument Drive apartment manager said a couple arrived around 1 p.m. and started beating on the door, demanding to talk to her. She said the woman had already been evicted. The man was banned from the property for being involved in a shooting there.
A Rosewood Street man said one of his house’s windows was damaged by a pellet gun or some other object. He heard a loud noise around 8 p.m. but did not notice the damage until the next morning.
A Feemster Lake Road man said someone damaged a window on his shed, broke a door hinge and removed the door latch. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
A Robert E. Lee Drive business said someone stole the catalytic converter off a Ford pickup.
A South Gloster Street business said a man came into the store irate because his phone was not working. He started yelling at the two employees and pushed a computer off the counter and onto the floor. He then drove off in a white Toyota van. He was later found at a North Gloster location and was arrested for a state parole violation.
A woman said she was contacted on Facebook by someone saying she had won $20,000. All she needed to do was purchase a $200 gift card from Walgreen’s. She said someone purporting to be a Facebook friend said it was real and she had already received her money. The woman felt it was a scam to get $200 out of her.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.