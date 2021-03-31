Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Malcolm Crump, 30, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building.
Darryl Pounds, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Rupert, 29, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance.
Cheryl Whitt, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A 35-year-old Highway 6 Plantersville woman called 911 to report “a suspicious incident.” She said while she was asleep, her 55-year-old boyfriend invited another woman to the house and they engaged in sexual activities. The deputy explained that would be a civil issue, not criminal.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man was riding his motorcycle when two large dogs ran out and chased him. He said the German shepherd ran up under his front tire, causing him to wreck. He was not seriously injured.
A County Road 249 Shannon man called 911, saying he was having an argument with his girlfriend, who had a knife. When deputies arrived, he said everything was OK and that she never had a knife.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said someone got access to her Social Security number and drew $7,150 in unemployment in her name. She only discovered the fraud when she received paperwork from the IRS.
A 19-year-old Highway 371 Mooreville woman said she got into an argument with her mother. She left the house and went to a friend’s place. The mother showed up at the friend’s house and tried to take the woman’s child.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman got into an argument with her ex-husband. The divorce decree said he is not to be at her house, so she asked him to leave. He started cursing at her, then drove his vehicle into hers, causing minor front end damage.
A Plantersville man was traveling west on Palmetto Road when he hit and severely injured a deer near County Road 41. He called 911 to get an officer to put the deer out of its misery. The deputy found the deer unable to get up and is a ditch full of water. The officer retrieved his personal rifle and shot the deer to keep it from suffering further or drowning.
A County Road 397 man returned home around 9 p.m. and noticed a big dent in the front door, which was damaged and had blood on the back of it. Someone had entered the house and gone through the bedroom closets. Nothing appeared to be stolen. He said this is the second time this has happened.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 30.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.