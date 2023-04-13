Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Trevous Dontae Armstrong, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, open container.
Cedric J. Doss, 51, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, careless driving.
Robert English, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Randy Ray Hall, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, disregard of a traffic device, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper turn, no insurance, no seat belt, reckless driving.
Demetrius Danyelle Jackson, 34, of Bruce, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Brittany Johnson, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse, no seat belt.
Victor L. Shannon, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said a brindle pit bull mix showed up on his property and will not leave.
A County Road 1252, Mooreville, woman said her neighbor’s dog came onto her property and attacked her Jack Russell terrier, injuring her dog’s neck. While the deputy was on scene taking the report, the neighbor’s dog returned and tried to attack the terrier again. The deputy scared the dog away.
A County Road 1349, Tupelo, man said his county-issued garbage can has been missing for four days. He doesn't know what happened to it but needs a police report to get a replacement can issued.
A County Road 251, Saltillo, woman said a female pit bull showed up a couple of weeks ago and was allowed to hang around the property. The dog gave birth to puppies and has begun to act very aggressive, first at other animals and now towards people.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
