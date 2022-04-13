Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Gary Kemp, 48, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1500 Belden man said a neighbor behind him has been shooting at his dog and he doesn’t want a stray bullet to hit his children.
A Brandywine Road Belden said a dog came into his backyard. He fired a shot into the ground to scare the dog way. The neighbor behind him heard the shot and yelled, “Don’t shoot at my dog.”
A County Road 501 Shannon woman said her house and shop have been broken into before. This morning around 6, she heard someone trying to open the garage door on the shop, damaging the lock in the process.
A woman in the process of moving from a County Road 870 Tupelo house said someone entered the house and stole two chain saws, a string trimmer, four sets of jumper cables, a cherry picker and assorted hand tools.
A man checking on his Birmingham Ridge Road shop noticed his welding helmet moved. When he returned three days later, the welder had been moved closer to the door, possibly as a staging area. Two sets of hand tools were missing. When he came back the next day, a bench grinder was missing and several items had been placed in the staging area.
A County Road 2790 Baldwyn woman said her neighbors moved and left their dog. The dog got into the woman’s turkey pen and ate five eggs and killed one turkey.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said someone stole his identity and used it to collect $16,423.25 in unemployment benefits between May and September 2020. He only became aware of the fraud recently when the state sent him a letter saying he was not eligible and needed to return the funds.
A County Road 1145 Auburn man had Terminix come to spray and set traps at his house. They left before completing the job, saying they needed to get more equipment. He paid the $1,000 bill March 8 but the company has not returned to complete the service.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said an unknown man in a dark four-door car stopped in her driveway around 8 p.m. and asked questions about her children and their dinner. When she got home the next day, the window screens were on the front porch and a window was ajar. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 264 Tupelo man said he saw someone driving a white Chevy truck stop and dump old tires in his neighbor’s field.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her husband and her brother have been drinking all day. They got into an argument for some unknown reason and would not stop. She said this happens “every time they get to drinking.”
A man said someone dropped off a 60-year-old woman at his mother’s County Road 681 Saltillo house. She was sitting on the back porch and said she would not leave until someone gave her $20. He called 911 and she left before deputies arrived.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he had two miniature goats tied in his front yard when he left to go to sister’s house. He returned 20 minutes later and the goats, worth $200 each, were gone.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman got home around 10 p.m. and found a female acquaintance in her house. She said the suspect is not allowed on her property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 11.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.