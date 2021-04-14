Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Tony Davis, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, petit larceny.
James Blaylock, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine.
Mackie Keller, 62, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jaderius Marion, 18, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Thomas Jacob Scott, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his dog went missing yesterday morning. The family walked their 32 acres but did not find the large tan dog. His sister said one of her dogs was shot in the neck yesterday.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman received a Wells Fargo debit card in the mail for an account in her name, but she did not open the account. She called Wells Fargo but they couldn’t tell her anything. She went to the nearest branch bank in Hamilton, Alabama. A representative said there was no money in the checking or savings accounts and they would put a hold on both to keep them from being used.
A 57-year-old Mooreville woman said she is separated from her 60-year-old husband. He followed her to the County Road 1451 Mooreville shed where she is living with her 36-year-old boyfriend. The suspect beat in the door and tried to kick it in. The husband also called the boyfriend a crackhead.
Tupelo Police Department
A resident flagged down an officer at midnight after a car ran into a building at 2511 West Main Street. The officer found a silver Nissan Sentra had crashed into the side of the building. The driver had a sever laceration to the top of his head, which was treated by medics.
Police responded to a North Gloster parking lot around 4 a.m. where an argument between a male and female turned physical. The man said he was getting some food at Blue Canoe and talking to a girl when his ex-girlfriend showed up and started an altercation. She tried to take a pressure washer out of the bed of his truck, hitting hi with an open hand and biting him on the shoulder. She said she came to get the pressure washer he took from her residence when he started to hit her. Witnesses said she was assaulting him and that he was just trying to get away from her. The 44-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence.
Hospital security said a man was causing a disturbance around 2:30 a.m. by running in and out of other patients' rooms, yelling and screaming, and fighting with security. Security corralled the man in a secure room and locked him inside. When they opened the door to discharge him, he started screaming again and kicking at security. He was arrested fro disturbance of a business and disorderly conduct.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer was caught trying to shoplift $42 worth of window tint, soap and deodorant. She was issued citations for shoplifting and trespassing.
A man said while he was at work at a Tupelo Commons business, someone entered his car and stole his Glock 9mm pistol, his open carry permit and some change. He did not say if the car was locked.
A North Gloster motel employee said someone in a dark Jeep SUV tried to break into her car around 10:30 a.m. There was damage to the driver's door.
Police responded to Crosstown at 1:15 p.m. for a driver asleep at the wheel in the roadway. The driver smelled of alcohol and had difficulty shifting the car into park. He then tried to get out of the car without unbuckling his seat belt. The 22-year-old man admitted drinking about four beers several hours earlier. He was charged with driving under the influence, open container, no license, no insurance, and blocking a city street.
A West Main Street woman said her boyfriend assaulted her, She said she told him to get his things and leave her place since he had been seeing another woman. He became mad and punched her in the face. Police said she did have a busted lip, but declined medical attention.;
A female guest of the Economy Inn said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole all of her clothes from a suitcase.
