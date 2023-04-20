The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Willie Banks, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, first degree murder.
Jasmine Gross, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, simple assault on a school official.
Christopher Moses, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan Andrew Trimm, 50, of Ecru, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Andri Walker, 45, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, assault on an officer, kidnapping.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Raybern’s Food, Shannon, employee said there are several dogs hanging around the property that they want gone. He said one dog, a Yellow Lab mix, is nice and doesn’t cause any problems. The other two dogs are starting to become aggressive with employees.
A County Road 373, Tupelo, man said his 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup may have been stolen. He said he used the truck for his previous business, but that company went out of business. The lien holder reached out to him last month about repossessing the truck. He went out of state for several days. When he returned, the truck was gone. He said he left the keys in it to make it easier for the repo man. He is not sure if it was stolen or repossessed.
A County Road 397, Guntown, woman was on the phone at 8:40 p.m. when her car alarm started going off. She looked out the window and saw a male figure running away from the car. The car was locked, and nothing was stolen.
