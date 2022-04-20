The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Buse, 51, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse – endangerment.
Larry Craig, 24, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, violation of probation, careless driving.
Emily Donegan, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two count of prescription fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo man said he found two people living in one of his Katie Anna Lane Auburn rental properties. The suspects said they were sub-renting from the man on the lease. The landlord said he did not want the couple on his property. They agreed to leave.
A supervisor at MTD products in Shannon found a bag of pills that looked like candy in the main break room. The 78 alleged Ecstasy pills, which were different colors and shapes, were turned over to law enforcement.
A Fulton woman and her husband bought two County Road 1389 Saltillo houses in mid-April. The former tenant left a pit bull mix at the residence. The woman said her insurance agent was unable to get out of her car because of the dog.
A woman said she was walking south on Highway 371 from the Richmond community Dollar General when a large white and brown dog ran up and attacked her. She was bitten on her left upper leg. The dog’s owner was issued two citations.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a neighbor’s German shepherd came onto his property and killed two of his chickens. He threw a pitchfork at the dog, but missed. He said the dog has been aggressive toward his wife and him on several occasions.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 11.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.