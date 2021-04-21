Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
No felony arrests reported
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said she walked out of her house and two white dogs, possibly pit bulls, charged at her. They bared their teeth and bit her on the backside. Neither dog had a collar.
A Bay St. Louis man said a tenant called and said someone was stealing stuff from a shop behind his County Road 337 Guntown rental property. The suspect told deputies that a neighbor gave him permission to take scrap iron from a pile near the property line. The neighbor claimed it was on his property, but the man on the phone said his property extended well past the pile.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man came home around 4 p.m. and found a bathroom window raised. He checked and nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she saw an unknown white male wearing all blue walking toward the tree line behind her house. When she asked him to leave, he said she didn’t own the property and walked toward some campers.
A supervisor at Ashley Furniture in Saltillo said a Black female became hostile when she was terminated last week. She was told not to return to the property. She returned Tuesday around 4 p.m., saying she was there to pick up someone. She was not allowed to enter the gate and eventually left.
A County Road 590 Nettleton man said he received a message on Facebook from a female with the same name as his niece. She said she was in the Mooreville area, offered “her services” for $150 per hour and said she accepted Cash app and gift cards. The man thought it was odd and wanted to report it.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman heard an unusual noise outside at 1 a.m. Moments later, her motion detector lights turned on in the backyard and around the residence. Deputies checked the area and found no one there nor signs anyone had been there.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 20.
