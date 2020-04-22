The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1429 Mooreville woman said a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had been driving down the road the last several nights. She said the car had been pulling into her and her son's driveway. The woman said the car would just sit in the driveway and then leave. She has since requested extra patrol from deputies.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman reported that her granddaughter's husband had broken the back window out to her vehicle. Authorities advised the woman that her granddaughter would have to report this incident to go any further with possible charges.
A Tom Watson Drive Saltillo man said a man did some tree work for him a while back. The Saltillo man said he was contacted by the man in February asking if he could borrow his car hauler trailer and he would bring it back later that day. The man has not returned his trailer or his phone calls.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said that someone had dumped garbage on his property. The man said that a neighbor witnessed a blue pickup go down the road, but they were unable to identify anyone in it.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she allowed her boyfriend to use her 2006 Chevy Impala to fix a tire and go to his parents' house to help them with a project. The woman said that later he took off in the car and refuses to return it.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said that she and her husband are going through a divorce and that she wanted to leave but he wouldn't give her her car keys. She said when she called 911, he gave them back to her.
A Highway 145 Verona man said someone broke into his vehicle, parked in the south parking lot of MTD, and stole three guns. The man said that when he went to his vehicle, he noticed the driver's side glass busted out and all over the ground and saw that the guns were missing. The man said the suspects didn't take anything else from the vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
A Belledeer Drive man stated that he had lost his wallet and was trying to find it. The man stated that when his wallet was located he calmed down and forgot to lock his 2019 Dodge Ram before going inside his home. The man said a Glock 43, a Glock 48, and $1400 dollars in a money bag was stolen from the center console of his truck. The man said his wife's vehicle had been gone through becuase a bottle of alcohol that was in her job was located in his truck.
A Holmes Street man said that his Chrysler 300 had been opened and $500 cash was stolen. The man provided video to police of the incident along with photos.
A woman stated she purchased a $965 Whirlpool refrigerator. The woman said once she got the fridge home and installed it, it would cool but not get cold. She called the pawn shop back the next day and spoke with the owner. The owner told her to give it 24 hours and if it still didn't work, bring it back for exchage or store credit. The woman has been calling the pawn shop but has not heard back from the owner.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at (662)-841-6491, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.