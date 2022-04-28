Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Mitchell Ashmore, 21, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Bobby Cheeks, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine.
James Foster, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Kayla Brooke Hale, 31, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Allison Hall, 31, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Garrett Hoffman, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Timothy Hoosier, 21, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Michael Long, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Deangelo Middlebrooks, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Darryl Smith, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arson, no driver’s license.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hayes Drive woman said three adult dogs came to her property and won’t leave. One of the dogs had two puppies.
A man said someone broke into the shop at his County Road 1389 Saltillo property and stole an air compressor, a leaf blower, a string trimmer, a car battery and assorted hand tools and socket sets.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man went to feed his hogs. He found one dead hog and three living dogs in the pen. One dog was turned over to the owner. The other two were picked up on order of a justice court judge.
A County Road 373 Tupelo church reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off the church bus.
A Mooreville monument company reported that someone backed their vehicle into five tombstones around 5:20 p.m. The driver said he stopped to get a snow cone. When he turned around, he saw his Dodge Ram rolling backwards toward the tombstones. The business said the damaged tombstones were worth a total of $10,000.
A General Robinson Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a neighbor’s female dog is never put up and runs around the area, causing other dogs to follow her. She said some are the dogs are biting people.
A County Road 1057 man said his 27-year-old brother keeps showing up uninvited and causing a disturbance. He said it has been going on for several days.
A County Road 1015 Mooreville man said one of his neighbors was shooting a shotgun around 11 p.m. When he heard the pellets come down on his property, he ran inside and called 911.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said the man who mows her yard showed up at her door at midnight and just walked in. She told the man, who appeared to have been drinking, to leave. He stepped out on the porch but refused to leave. After she sprayed him with wasp spray, he decided to leave on foot.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Lockridge Street woman said a female acquaintance has been threatening her with physical violence. She said the suspect told her she was lucky she was pregnant, because as soon as she had the baby, she was going to beat her up.
A man had a tire blow out on his truck while traveling down Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard Sunday afternoon. He left the Ford F-150 there. When he returned around noon on Tuesday, the passenger window was broken, the positive battery cable was broken and someone had stolen a circular saw, a hammer drill, a Bluetooth speaker, a socket set and a blue Igloo cooler.
A woman said a female acquaintance has been harassing her since May 2021 when she left the suspect in the Las Vegas airport because the suspect “snapped and was causing a scene.” The suspect is now going on social media threatening to fight the woman and even showed up at her place of employment.
A man went to the police department to report his truck tag was missing. He last saw it five days ago.
Police were called to the West Main Laundromat after 11:30 p.m. for someone bleeding from the head. They found a man inside the fenced in area beside the business. He said he jumped the fence and knocked over items because he was mad at someone. He said he cut his head on the razor wire while jumping the fence.
