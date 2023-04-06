Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Randasia Crayton, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
• Alderis Antonio Morrow, 27, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no seat belt, no insurance, no license, driving under the influence-other, failure to dim headlights.
• Jacquez Townsend, 24, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony capias warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said overnight, someone “destroyed” the windshield of his 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. He did not know who could have shattered the glass, but said there were four-wheeler tracks in his driveway and yard this morning.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a male relative took the car keys out of a female’s car, claiming it was on his property. The woman told him that the car was on the woman’s property and he needed to return the keys. He refused and the female left walking home. The responding deputy found the keys to the suspect car in the ignition.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said the neighbor’s three medium to large dogs come onto her property and act aggressive toward her. She has to carry a bat to go to the mailbox to get her mail. She said the man who lived next door died recently. The female moved away and only checks on the house and dogs once a week. She said the dogs have become a nuisance to the neighborhood.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said her English bulldog slipped his collar and was able to get out of the fenced in backyard
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said he saw a flashlight shining on his property when they returned home but thought little of it. He continued working on his trailer. Just before 10 p.m., he heard a door shut on one of his vehicles. He looked out and saw the vague shape of a man running away from his property, headed east.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
