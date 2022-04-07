Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Quintize Atkinson, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of hydrocodone.
Brian Caldwell, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Shelton McGreger, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping.
Harold Payne, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, contempt of court.
Christopher Terrell Prince, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, attempted grand larceny, violation of probation, contempt of court, false ID.
Derrick Quinn, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Shields, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, MDOC warrant.
Arthur Washington, 31,of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her ex-husband stopped at her house around 5 a.m. to use the bathroom. They got into a verbal argument and took her house and car keys when he left. She said he called her back claiming he would return the keys if she gave him $70.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his two county-issued garbage cans were missing or stolen.
A guard at a Lipford Road Verona industry said a woman in a silver Nissan Armada pulled into the parking lot around 11 a.m. He told her it was private property and she needed to leave. When a second employee came out, she started an argument and pulled a pistol, pointing it at the second man. The guard drew his weapon, pointed it at her and told her to drop her weapon three times. She eventually complied and drove away. She returned one time before deputies arrived to take possession of the Sig Sauer pistol.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend has been sending threatening and harassing text messages. The suspect has threatened to shoot her and to show up at her job and create problems.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said a large brown Boxer mix showed up at the end of March and refuses to leave. The dog has a collar, but no tag. When she tries to catch it, the dog gets aggressive.
A County Road 2716 Baldwyn man said his neighbor’s large dog came onto his property and killed two guinea fowl, chased his cat and growled at him.
A County Road 1399 Eggville woman heard a commotion around 2 p.m. She looked outside and saw two men on the ground across the road fighting. One suspect got up, got into a green Honda and left. The other male eventually got up and walked away.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman came home and found kittens “up in the roof of her house.” She doesn’t own a cat and wants them removed.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said her neighbors have been causing her problems. She said they called Tombigbee Electric Power Association pretending to be her, saying she was moving and they needed to turn the power off and list the house as vacant.
A Tupelo man said his truck “messed up” last night on Highway 45 near Verona. He had the truck towed to his friend’s Highway 6 Plantersville house so he could work on it. The friend did not answer the door, so he left the truck with a note on it. When he returned the next morning, the friend hit him with a stick, pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him.
A Baldwyn man said someone in a white Tahoe was riding his bumper down County Road 1498. When he got to the intersection of county roads 1498 and 931, a white male in his 20s got out and started yelling and cursing at him. The suspect told the man to pull into the church parking lot. When he did, the suspect drove past him. When he saw the suspect at the Chevron, he pulled in to ask what the problem was. The suspect pulled out a baseball bat and hit the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said a male suspect dropped off a vehicle overnight without permission. The suspect called the next day asking about the vehicle. He told the suspect several times he could come and get the vehicle off his property. The suspect continues to call but has yet to remove the offending vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.